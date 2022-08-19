Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach. Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.
KITV.com
Hawaii County police recruiting entry-level officers
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Hawaii Police Department is looking for entry-level police officers to join its team. A recruitment portal opens Sunday, August 21, and will close on Tuesday, August 30.
bigislandnow.com
Luxury Resort Community Envisioned Near Miloli‘i, but County Says Plenty of Permitting, Approval Still Needed
A high-end development team is soliciting investors to build a gated luxury resort community north of Miloli‘i. Called The Kona Estates at Ophihale, the envisioned project boasts a heliport inside the “luxury estate community situated on 324 oceanfront and ocean-view acres on the famous Kona Coast of the Big Island Hawaiʻi,” according to the the development firm, Kona Development Partners.
bigislandvideonews.com
Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park
KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
DLNR sets cameras, bait for reported Big Island wildcat
The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to investigate a report of the mysterious feline spotted on Hawaii Island. This comes as another invasive species, a skunk, is found on Maui.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Henry Henry was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022, after he left a retail outlet located on the 300 block of Makaala Street, in Hilo. He is described as Pacific Islander, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.
Flames blazed at Holualoa Theatre
The Hawaii Police Department reported that drivers should avoid Route 180 between Holualoa Elementary School and Kona Imin Center because of a structure fire.
Sneak peek of comic about a dystopian future in Hilo
Comic book fans on the Big Island have a chance to get a first look at a new comic in the making called "The Signal Fire" this weekend.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Women’s Volleyball Wraps Up Play at Hawai‘i-Alaska Challenge
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s volleyball team on Saturday, Aug. 20, was dropped in straight sets by the University of Alaska Anchorage to wrap up the two-day season-opening Hawai‘i-Alaska Challenge at Hawai‘i Pacific University’s The Shark Tank on O’ahu. The Vulcans lost...
scoringlive.com
No. 15 Hilo rumbles over Kealakehe to begin BIIF play
KEAL(0-2-0) 2 0 0 02. No. 15 Hilo put last week's 28-20 non-league loss to Lahainaluna in the rear view mirror Friday night as they dominated Kealakehe, 52-2, at Paiea Stadium to begin BIIF Division I play. The Vikings took advantage of seven takeaways to bounce back from a slow...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The "ERAP" will temporarily pause new applications effective August 18, but "alternative kōkua" will be offered. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is being put on pause at the end of the day. From the County of Hawaiʻi:. Seven...
Man who punched Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant slapped with hefty fine
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unsealed documents in Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsealed documents in the decades old Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence, but a Seattle-based nonprofit justice group isn’t giving up looking. The Hawaii Innocence Project says the mainland organization is interfering with its efforts to exonerate one of the defendants. In 1991,...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
bigislandnow.com
Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case
The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo Community Chorus Returns Following Pandemic Break
The Hilo Community Chorus is returning to singing with its inaugural post-pandemic season under its new artistic director, Michael Steele. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For the time being, they will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 595 Kapiolani St. Historically, the chorus has rehearsed at UH Hilo, but the university’s COVID restrictions do not allow for the group to fit into the regular rehearsal room.
