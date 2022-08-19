ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Pahoa man, 72, dead in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Pahoa man died Sunday in an apparent drowning in waters off Hawaii Island’s Kehena Beach. Around 6 a.m., officials responded to a report of a swimmer in distress. Bystanders pulled the man to shore and began CPR until emergency crews from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived.
bigislandnow.com

Luxury Resort Community Envisioned Near Miloli‘i, but County Says Plenty of Permitting, Approval Still Needed

A high-end development team is soliciting investors to build a gated luxury resort community north of Miloli‘i. Called The Kona Estates at Ophihale, the envisioned project boasts a heliport inside the “luxury estate community situated on 324 oceanfront and ocean-view acres on the famous Kona Coast of the Big Island Hawaiʻi,” according to the the development firm, Kona Development Partners.
bigislandvideonews.com

Reverse Angle Parking Installed At Kealoha Beach Park

KEAUKAHA, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the park's one-way traffic pattern has been reestablished, along with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. (BIVN) – There is a new parking scheme at the repaved Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha. The new system features reverse angle...
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Finding Missing Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing man. Henry Henry was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022, after he left a retail outlet located on the 300 block of Makaala Street, in Hilo. He is described as Pacific Islander, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo Women’s Volleyball Wraps Up Play at Hawai‘i-Alaska Challenge

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s volleyball team on Saturday, Aug. 20, was dropped in straight sets by the University of Alaska Anchorage to wrap up the two-day season-opening Hawai‘i-Alaska Challenge at Hawai‘i Pacific University’s The Shark Tank on O’ahu. The Vulcans lost...
scoringlive.com

No. 15 Hilo rumbles over Kealakehe to begin BIIF play

KEAL(0-2-0) 2 0 0 02. No. 15 Hilo put last week's 28-20 non-league loss to Lahainaluna in the rear view mirror Friday night as they dominated Kealakehe, 52-2, at Paiea Stadium to begin BIIF Division I play. The Vikings took advantage of seven takeaways to bounce back from a slow...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The "ERAP" will temporarily pause new applications effective August 18, but "alternative kōkua" will be offered. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is being put on pause at the end of the day. From the County of Hawaiʻi:. Seven...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Unsealed documents in Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsealed documents in the decades old Dana Ireland murder case show no hidden DNA evidence, but a Seattle-based nonprofit justice group isn’t giving up looking. The Hawaii Innocence Project says the mainland organization is interfering with its efforts to exonerate one of the defendants. In 1991,...
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Missing Pāhoa Teen

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco, who was reported as a runaway. He was last seen on Monday, Aug. 15 shortly after 9 p.m. in Pāhoa wearing a reggae colored surf shorts, white t-shirt, white shoes, and a black hat.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii woman dies after being pinned by own car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a woman has died after apparently being pinned by her own vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on Monday at around 6:45 p.m. in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau. Witnesses told police the woman was standing between her vehicle, a Chevy...
bigislandnow.com

Feds Taking Over Hilo Drug Case

The federal government is taking over a recent Hilo drug case. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Thursday night, Aug. 18, that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawai‘i, has adopted the prosecution of 29 year-old Mikki Matsuyama and 33 year-old Elias Peace, both of Hilo, following their Aug. 12 arrests for conspiracy to distribute and attempted possession with intent to distribute over 3 pounds of methamphetamine and almost 1,000 fentanyl pills.
bigislandnow.com

Hilo Community Chorus Returns Following Pandemic Break

The Hilo Community Chorus is returning to singing with its inaugural post-pandemic season under its new artistic director, Michael Steele. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For the time being, they will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 595 Kapiolani St. Historically, the chorus has rehearsed at UH Hilo, but the university’s COVID restrictions do not allow for the group to fit into the regular rehearsal room.
