SHREVEPORT, La. — “We’ve got your back!” That is the message CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier gave to Shreveport firefighters through a donation of ballistic vests. The presentation of three ballistic vests was made to firefighters today at Station 19 on Ellerbe Road. CHRISTUS provided the funding to purchase custom-made ballistic vests for the firefighters through its Community Benefit Fund.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO