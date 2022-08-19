Homeless man collapses, dies moments after confrontation with law enforcement atop building in Redwood City

Read full article on original website
Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Ocean Beach rescue
An elderly man had to be rescued from the cold waters of Ocean Beach Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Good Samaritan climbs down 300 feet to rescue missing elderly man who drove off Bay Area cliff: CHP
The CHP says the good Samaritan, a man in his 70s, actually tied a rope to his truck, scaled down the cliff and attempted to rescue the elderly victim before emergency crews arrived.
Video: Dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck under concrete slab
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters were able to rescue a dog that chased a possum under a concrete slab Monday, according to a tweet from Alameda County Fire. The dog dug under the slab in pursuit of the possum, the tweet states. Video of the incident shows a firefighter freeing the dog […]
Shooting in Tenderloin injures 36-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood injured a 36-year-old man, according to police.The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.San Francisco police have not made an arrest or released a detailed description of the suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Vigil Held For Dentist and Mother Killed In Oakland
There was a vigil Monday night in Oakland for Dr. Lili Xu, a mother and respected dentist who loved ballet who was killed Sunday in a shooting in Little Saigon. The 60-year-old Xu was shot by a thief who trying to rob her of her purse. [Chronicle / KTVU]. A...
rwcpulse.com
Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
2 more fires burn at Oakland Wood St. homeless encampment
OAKLAND -- Two separate fires burned at a homeless encampment in Oakland Tuesday, which has been the site of numerous fires and is currently the subject of a dispute between the city and the State of California.The first fire at the Wood Street encampment was originally reported at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and was quickly extinguished. A second fire broke out just before noon and was also extinguished in minutes. At least one RV was seen engulfed in flames and plume of smoke was seen rising from the site situated under the MacArthur Maze highway interchange.The city of Oakland said...
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area
PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
Suspect in string of SF commercial burglaries arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected in a string of commercial burglaries across the city over the past three months. The suspect, 28-year-old San Francisco resident Molimau Masaniai, is alleged to have taken part in three break-ins during which a safe, cash registers and lottery tickets were stolen, according […]
48-year-old man stabbed in SF’s Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed Monday morning in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, police said. The stabbing was reported about 7:32 a.m. in the area of Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont
An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
Eight people arrested on suspicion of DUI, burglary in San Rafael
Police arrested eight people across San Rafael this weekend, the first arrests to come out of a Summer Mobilization Effort that the San Rafael Police Department is running through Labor Day weekend, according to a press release from SRPD.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
padailypost.com
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
