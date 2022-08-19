Brooge Energy Limited And StoneCo Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- As demand for travel has flirted with pre-pandemic levels this summer, thousands of flight delays and cancellations have driven travelers to hit the road. Leading location data company Arrivalist predicts more than 44.7 million Americans will travel via automobile during the upcoming Labor Day holiday (Thurs. – Mon.). This is 4.2 percent increase from 2021 levels and exceeds 2019 Labor Day travel by 0.3 percent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005223/en/ Arrivalist predicts more than 44.7 million Americans will travel via automobile during the upcoming Labor Day holiday (Thurs. – Mon.). (Graphic: Business Wire)

