thesungazette.com
VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication
VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting,...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified’s School Bell Rings True to Tradition
The long established custom of the ringing of the Jefferson Elementary school bell took place just before the first day of school for Clovis Unified on Monday August 22nd. The school bell itself has been in use every year since 1907, according to Jefferson Elementary’s website, when it was first placed at the school. Its ringing signifies the beginning of a new school year for the entire district.
thesungazette.com
Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare
TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs. As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a...
thesungazette.com
Active-duty military teaches kids in Porterville’s STARBASE program
PORTERVILLE – Porterville Military Academy kickstarts STARBASE, a new STEM-oriented educational Department of Defense Youth Program for fifth grade students scheduled to begin in the fall. On Aug. 18, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced that the Porterville Military Academy (PMA) will launch the Department of Defense Youth Program, STARBASE. The...
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Capitol of animal cruelty
Is Tulare County the new animal cruelty capital of North America? The brutality of rooster fighting in our rural areas has become widespread. Recent legislation passed by Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Municipal Code 10.38.010) limits the number of roosters an individual can have to 10 birds. Up to 25 roosters can be kept if the owner obtains a license to run an animal facility, these “animal facilities” are subject to regular inspection. This municipal code does not pertain to commercial ranches which produce eggs or meat for sale, these are regulated by the USDA. It also does not limit the number of chickens. People raising chickens to feed their families are not affected. People who engage in legitimate poultry husbandry with roosters as a hobby are not affected by this code as individuals can have up to 10 birds.
GV Wire
After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job
Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Seniors celebrate ’50s themed Senior Prom
On Saturday Aug. 20, from 5pm-9pm The Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted its’ second annual Senior Prom with approximately 150 people in attendance. The ‘50s themed Senior Prom focused on a healthy way for seniors to stay active while having fun. Serving as a healthy activity to keep...
GV Wire
CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups
Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
Monthly vendor event in Fresno aims to help victims of domestic violence
With a fitting name, the Hot August Nights pop-up event in Fresno brought hundreds of people together throughout Saturday evening.
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
thesungazette.com
Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water
TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
thesungazette.com
Vandalism leaves its marks on Exeter’s increasing crime rate
EXETER – Increasing vandalism and crime to Exeter’s Schroth and City parks has ended up costing the city thousands in repairs. Vandalism has risen in Schroth and City Park within the last few months, according to public works director Daymon Qualls. It has cost the city $4,000 in tarp replacements already, and recently $12,249.44 in play structure repairs was passed on Aug. 9 during the Exeter city council meeting. Barbeques, restrooms and other park amenities have also been seriously damaged.
KMPH.com
More FOX26 viewers complain of issues with American Home Shield
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — After FOX26 News aired a report about a family struggling with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, complaints about AHS from other families started flooding into our newsroom. Tuesday will mark 3 full months that Cynthia and Kieran Daly have been without air conditioning.
KMJ
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
KMJ
Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley
Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.
