Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

New PFD Station 4 officially open

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria’s oldest fire station is now closed, and Peoria’s newest fire station is now open. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the old Station Four on Southwest Jefferson is officially closed as of Monday, with the crews having moved in to the new station on South Western Avenue.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crew responds to crash on North and Columbia Terrace

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just a block away from a three-vehicle crash earlier Tuesday, a separate crash occurred at a building on the corner of N. North Street and W. Columbia Terrace. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
News Break
Politics
25newsnow.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Eureka man is Peoria’s latest homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. – A Eureka man is the victim in Peoria’s 16th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identifies the victim as Nathan Belcher, 35. He was shot while in an alley near Spring Street and Madison Avenue in the North Valley late Saturday night.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to morning crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
nwestiowa.com

Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
25newsnow.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Indicted on Third DUI Offense in Grundy Co.

A Grundy County grand jury indicted a Peoria woman on four felony charges last Wednesday. Amanda Anderson was charged with Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI along with Driving While License Revoked, all class four felonies. The 41-year-old Anderson was arrested by the Illinois...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Normal Police investigating burglary to school

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
DECATUR, IL

