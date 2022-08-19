Read full article on original website
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
UPDATE: 3 people wounded in Peoria shooting Tuesday
UPDATE (9:45 p.m.) - Peoria Police said Tuesday night they have no suspect information after a shooting that left three people wounded. Police said they were called about 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 20 rounds fired in the 1100 block of West Virginia Avenue, near North Isabell Avenue.
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Eureka man identified as victim of Saturday homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man from Eureka has been identified as the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Nathan Michael Belcher, 35, of East Cruger Avenue, was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:17 p.m. Saturday. Autopsy on Belcher showed he suffered multiple...
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
1 year later, Jelani Day’s mother still wants answers
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Almost one year later, Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Days’ disappearance and death remains a mystery. No one has been arrested, and it’s still labeled as a death investigation. His mother is fighting for answers, now starting a foundation in his honor.
Bartonville asst. fire chief apologizes for using racial slur in viral video
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - The Bartonville Asst. Fire Chief has apologized after a video of him using a racial slur went viral on social media. Assistant Fire Chief Drew Zachman apologized at Monday night’s board meeting. The video was almost four years old, but recently surfaced on social...
Backfiring lawnmower causes scare at Harrison School
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A loud bang heard at Harrison School was actually a backfiring lawnmower, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth.
UPDATE: Peoria fire engine involved in crash en route to 3-vehicle collision
UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday night one of its fire engines was damaged in a crash that happened as first responders headed to another crash a couple of blocks away. The fire department was called about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle collision on NE...
Peoria City Council makes first move on red light cameras, ratifies union contract with firefighters
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City Council is unanimously in favor of asking the state legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night requesting area lawmakers sponsor an amendment expanding an existing law currently allowing red light cameras in just eight Illinois counties, including the Chicago area.
PPS teachers express disappointment after Tuesday’s contract talks
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bargainers for Peoria Public Schools and the teachers union met with a federal mediator Tuesday, but a statement from the union indicates the two sides are far from reaching an agreement. The bargaining chair for Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) Local 780, Matt McCaw expressed...
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
Foggy start, with 80s this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Areas of patchy dense fog may impact visibility for the morning commute Monday. The fog will lift shortly after daybreak and skies are expected to become mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s. A dome of high pressure over the Midwest will keep things sunny and dry through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Get outside and enjoy the nice Summer weather!
Green investment coming to golf learning center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A $4 million state grant is going to the Peoria Park District to create a green investment - in golf. Golf has taken on new popularity after the pandemic, but the money isn’t all going to a traditional golf course experience. The investment will...
Game Week is here for High School Football! Plus, we preview the Princeville Princes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After months and months of conditioning and training, high school teams are focusing on an opponent as Game Week is finally here! The season kicks off on Friday so practice now focuses on game planning. Plus, we preview the Princeville Princes season.
Sunflower Festival wraps up in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - As the summer winds down and Autumn approaches, a local family farm is giving families the chance to experience a little bit of both. Rader Family Farms wrapped up its 3rd annual Sunflower Festival Sunday afternoon as it prepares for the fall season. Visitors strolled...
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
