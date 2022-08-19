PEORIA (25 News Now) - Areas of patchy dense fog may impact visibility for the morning commute Monday. The fog will lift shortly after daybreak and skies are expected to become mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s. A dome of high pressure over the Midwest will keep things sunny and dry through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Get outside and enjoy the nice Summer weather!

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO