4J school district short on groundskeepers
EUGENE, Ore. --- Eugene School District 4J leaders are looking for help to staff their groundskeeping department amidst a shortage. According to a district spokesperson, there is only one person responsible for removing the weeds at the more than 30 4J campuses. Due to this, they are looking for both volunteers and job candidates.
Pet of the Week: Boomer
EUGENE, Ore. -- Boomer ain’t nothing but a hound dog, but he’s super sweet, full of energy and ready to find his forever home. Greenhill Humane Society says Boomer is a 5-year-old coonhound mix who weighs about 85 pounds. He loves to play with his toys and his people, and to bounce around and run in the yard. Greenhill staff say that although he’s full of energy, Boomer can be patient, a polite walker and very sweet. He loves going on long walks where he gets to smell everything, and would be a great pet for an active family willing to give him lots of mental and physical exercise!
Sweet Home residents advised to boil water to avoid bacterial infection
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Residents in part of Sweet Home are advised to boil their tap water for most uses due to a potential bacterial infection in the water supply. The Sweet Home Police Department says a water main broke inside the Pleasant Valley Bridge earlier on Monday, Aug. 22. The break caused a loss of water pressure, and may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the water supply, according to SHPD. Officials say these bacteria could make someone who drinks the water sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Locals weigh in on student loan forgiveness
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Biden Administration will soon decide whether or not millions of Americans will have their student loans forgiven. The president is reportedly leaning towards canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year. Eugene resident Caitlin Vargas has been working to...
Do you have what it takes to be a bus driver? Bethel School District hopes to revamp team
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Bethel School District is now pushing to bring more bus drivers on board to get back to their normal routes. Ashleigh Barley -- a long-time school bus driver and trainer -- said like many things, COVID-19 took a toll on the industry. "Some people were concerned...
Inflation impact on tailgating for upcoming fall season
EUGENE, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019 tailgating will return to Autzen Stadium with no restrictions, but the cost to put on a tailgating party is going up. According to Wells Fargo, the price on several tailgating essentials has gone up. That includes gas for drives to the stadium, as well as fuel for the planes to fly in to see the Ducks or Beavers play.
Benton County departments relocating to centralized facility
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Five different departments of the Benton County government will be moving from locations across Corvallis to a single building starting on August 24. The Benton County government says the IT Department, Community Development Department, Financial Services Department, Human Resources Department, and Environmental Health Department will all be relocating to the Kalapuya Building at 4500 southwest Research Way in Corvallis. The moves will begin August 24 with the IT Department, and will go all the way through October 10 with the Human Resources and Environmental Health Departments.
Springfield business picking up the pieces after truck crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a devastating truck crash that knocked out a support pillar in the corner of Budget Blinds in Springfield on Sunday, the business has started on efforts to repair the damage and get back to work. Security camera footage from Budget Blinds at 177 58th St. shows...
Bomb threat temporarily shuts down Lebanon Walmart
LEBANON, Ore. -- A bomb threat at a Walmart forced an evacuation earlier Tuesday morning, but the Lebanon Police Department says no explosive device was found. LPD said that at about 10:30 a.m. on August 23 officers responded to a reported bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter at 3290 South Santiam Hwy. Elements from the Lebanon Fire Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police also arrived to respond to the threat. Police said the building had been closed and evacuated before they arrived.
Sewell named to AP Preseason First Team
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell was named an AP Preseason First-Team All-American. Sewell is one of three Pac-12 players to earn preseason first-team honors. Sewell tallied 159 tackles in 21 career games with the Ducks. No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on September 3rd at...
Beavers transition to game mode
CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State. The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday. Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp. The Beavers failed to score...
Traffic on Interstate 5 slowed near Albany due to diesel spill
ALBANY, Ore. -- An overturned fuel truck on Interstate 5 near Albany has closed lanes of the highway for the cleanup effort, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT reports the crash happened just before 7:40 a.m. on August 22 about 7 miles north of Albany on I-5. Officials...
Pilot dead after plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore. -- One person is confirmed dead after a plane crash near Scio Sunday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Officials said the plane involved is a 2004 single-engine Experimental Amateur Built plane, described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8”. At 2:03 p.m. Sunday, officials responded...
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
