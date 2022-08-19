Read full article on original website
Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
alabamanews.net
Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery
An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
Card game leads to Alabama man’s death and his opponent charged with murder
An argument over a card game led to an Alabama man being shot and killed and his card opponent charged with his murder. The crime occurred on Sunday evening, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported. Upon responding to a call of gunshots being fired at a residence near Montevallo,...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley reacts to court order regarding jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Ala. has been without a jail for more than three years and after a new court ruling, they will have to build a new jail. Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s been trying to get a new jail since he took office, but the county commission neglected to fund one.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
BREAKING: Small Plane Crashes in Tuscaloosa County, No Injuries Reported
No one was hurt when a small plane crashed in rural Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon, first responders said. The Carroll's Creek Fire Protection District said on Facebook that the plan came down on Wint Dunn Road in the Wiley community, which is off Highway 69 North, northeast of Samantha. The...
Investigator Dornell Cousette Memorial Ride Set In Tuscaloosa
It's been a quick three years of me living in Tuscaloosa, and I have dozens of memories from my first year. Hands down, one of the highlights of my first year was visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. I was overly amazed at how huge it was and the excitement in the air...
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Toddler Found Alone at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Friday Night
UPDATE: The child's parents were found minutes after police posted the picture to social media. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (8/8 - 8/15) 17 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of August 8th, 2022.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man
Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Firefighters Combat Blaze at Paper Plant Near Tuscaloosa Airport Monday
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a paper plant near the Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday, and one may have suffered heat-related injuries during the process. Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, said units were dispatched to Alabama Paper Products on Industrial Parkway at 11:30 Monday on reports of a fire.
