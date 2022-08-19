ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
SAWYERVILLE, AL
Man dies in afternoon accident

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
MARION, MS
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.

Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
MERIDIAN, MS
Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery

An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man

Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
