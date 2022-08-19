Read full article on original website
WATCH: Boat being refueled explodes at Florida marina
A boat that was being refueled at a marina near Daytona Beach exploded on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, sending debris into the air. One person was taken to the hospital with burns, and three others were hurt, but declined to go to the hospital, according to officials.
Boat ignites and explodes at Daytona Beach marina; woman flown to nearby hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In a matter of seconds, the back half of a speed boat exploded Sunday at a marina in Florida on Sunday, sending flames and debris into the air, and a woman to the hospital to be treated for burns. Surveillance video from a nearby building –...
Florida deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean at New Smyrna Beach in Florida. Moments later, one of the men stabs the shark in the head with a knife to kill it.
Man accused of murder after argument leads to deadly shooting in Mims
MIMS, Fla. - A man has been arrested on a First Degree Murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed a man during a drug deal in Mims on Monday evening. Corey Ward, 27, of Titusville, reportedly shot the victim during a drug deal. The Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies...
Orlando weather forecast: Here's a look at storm arrival times on Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 94degrees. Another round of storms is expected today, mainly after 2-3pm. Concerns are like previous days...heavy rain and lots of lightning. The beaches see the lowest coverage at 40% or less, inland areas remain higher at 60%+. Rain will ease up late evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight.
Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see rain chances begin to increase as we move through this week. An Atlantic seabreeze will be pushing in from the east and will settle over Orlando around mid-afternoon beore pushing off to the west.
Orlando weather forecast: Another round of scattered storms for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 95 degrees. Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into the evening. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours which could lead to localized flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-9pm. The best storm chances will stay west of I-95 with beaches expected to be drier with coverage at 40%.
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
'It's an honor to serve': Orlando's new Chief of Police sworn in during Change of Command ceremony
Orlando's new Chief of Police was officially sworn in during a "Change of Command" ceremony on Wednesday. Chief Eric Smith is replacing former Chief Orlando Rolón who spent more than 30 years in the department.
Woman finds new purpose and she and husband diagnosed with brain tumors
Beth Kassab is a familiar name in Central Florida as a longtime columnist at the Orlando Sentinel. Both she and her husband were diagnosed with brain tumors just four months apart.
Veteran from Orlando competing in 'Warrior Games' this week at Walt Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of athletes and service members are gathered at "the most magical place on Earth" for this year's Warrior Games. The Warrior Games kicked off on Friday at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and for the rest of the week, they will be participating in all kinds of sports games. There's even an Orlando native competing.
Orlando weather forecast: Rain and storms expected all week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO: Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight’s low: 75 degrees | 50-60% chance of p.m. storms. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS: Isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be through 9 p.m.
Florida gas prices drop for 10th week in a row: How much you'll pay today
ORLANDO, Fla. - Good news at the pump: gasoline prices continue to fall for the 10th week in a row due to stable oil prices and less drivers fueling up. AAA reports that the current national average sits at $3.90 a gallon. Florida's average sits much lower than that at $3.53 a gallon.
Wife finds new purpose after her and husband's health diagnosis
She's a familiar name in our community. Beth Kassab was a popular columnist for the Orlando Sentinel for 20 years. Four years ago, her life was turned upside down when her husband was diagnosed with brain cancer. Months later, she too, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
2022 Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports
Hundreds of service members are gathered in Orlando this week for the 2022 Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. It is a competition for active duty military and veterans who have been hurt or are sick.
UCF holds first day of classes amidst student housing crunch
Classes have started at the University of Central Florida. Many who did not meet early-summer deadlines found it difficult to get on-campus housing.
UCF dealing with on-campus housing shortage and increasing enrollment
As more students enroll at the University of Central Florida, the demand for an on-campus dorm room is becoming more competitive. Just ask Aiden, who is one of nearly 100 students put on a waitlist. UCF said it has 8,000 beds, and is communicating with students and parents about availability.
Company will pay you $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products
ORLANDO, Fla. - Do you love Trader Joe's? This might be the job for you. FinanceBuzz wants to pay one lucky person $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's new fall products and give their reviews! The company is looking for a ‘Pumpkin Spice Pundit’ – and it goes without saying that you must love pumpkin.
