wbrc.com
Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
alabamanews.net
Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery
An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley reacts to court order regarding jail
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Ala. has been without a jail for more than three years and after a new court ruling, they will have to build a new jail. Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s been trying to get a new jail since he took office, but the county commission neglected to fund one.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee hosting job fair in Tuscaloosa to fill 35 positions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area. Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. The […]
Toddler Found Alone at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Friday Night
UPDATE: The child's parents were found minutes after police posted the picture to social media. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (8/8 - 8/15) 17 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of August 8th, 2022.
Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night
UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man
Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Firefighters Combat Blaze at Paper Plant Near Tuscaloosa Airport Monday
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a paper plant near the Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday, and one may have suffered heat-related injuries during the process. Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, said units were dispatched to Alabama Paper Products on Industrial Parkway at 11:30 Monday on reports of a fire.
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
Gordo Man Charged with Manslaughter for Deadly February Wreck in Tuscaloosa
A West Alabama man is facing manslaughter charges six months after he allegedly ran a red light and caused a deadly accident in Tuscaloosa. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, a grand jury indicted Jonathan Ray Booth in June and he was arrested on that charge this week.
7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area
Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
