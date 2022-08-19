ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, AL

wbrc.com

Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
SAWYERVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.

Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery

An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
Alt 101.7

Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night

UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Demopolis Police Ask for Assistance Finding Missing Man

Police in Demopolis, Alabama are asking for help finding a missing man Thursday afternoon. In a post to the Demopolis Police Department Facebook page, investigators asked the community to be on the lookout for Damon Lee Gibson, who is reportedly missing. Gibson was last seen in Demopolis on Highway 80...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Alt 101.7

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area

Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

