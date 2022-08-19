ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."

Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
MIAMI, FL
Lakers Daily

LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
The Spun

Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts

One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Ryan
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son’s Baby Album: Photos

There he is! Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, and the model has been giving glimpses of their baby boy ever since. News broke that same month that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit earlier in 2021. The documents alleged that the little one was conceived in […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant & Decobie Durant Joke About Being Cousins

While the NFL is nearing its return as it churns through the preseason, the NBA offseason remains on hold as the Brooklyn Nets figure out what to do with Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade from the Nets at the beginning of free agency, and since then teams have been in a holding pattern as the franchise sifts through offers for their superstar. So far, no team has been able to meet Brooklyn’s astronomical asking price for Durant though talks may begin to pick up again after Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to cave in to demands to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steven Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY

