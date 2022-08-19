Read full article on original website
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Horace Grant Selling Championship Rings: NBA World Reacts
One of Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly parting ways with his championship rings. According to a report, former Bulls star Horace Grant is selling his three NBA championship rings. "In search of more, rare Michael Jordan-era memorabilia? Horace Grant's got ya covered -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned...
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ Son’s Baby Album: Photos
There he is! Maralee Nichols gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son in December 2021, and the model has been giving glimpses of their baby boy ever since. News broke that same month that the personal trainer filed a paternity lawsuit earlier in 2021. The documents alleged that the little one was conceived in […]
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Rodman: 50 Percent Of The WNBA Are Probably Lesbians
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman joins Marc Lamont Hill to talk about homosexuality in the WNBA.
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Warriors’ Draymond Green fires message to Lakers star LeBron James’ haters
LeBron James and his new piece of jewelry got quite a few reactions on social media. In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar decided to get a diamond-laced version of his own logo installed on one of his teeth. Yes, you read that right, and here are...
Andrew Wiggins Wants to be an All-Star Next Season
Andrew Wiggins wants to prove his haters wrong
Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala sounds off on clamor for shortened NBA season
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been around the block a few times. He has played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning four NBA championships and one Finals MVP. In each of those 18 seasons, the length of the NBA regular season has remained the same. Iguodala’s teams play 82 games a season, year in and year out.
Kevin Durant & Decobie Durant Joke About Being Cousins
While the NFL is nearing its return as it churns through the preseason, the NBA offseason remains on hold as the Brooklyn Nets figure out what to do with Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade from the Nets at the beginning of free agency, and since then teams have been in a holding pattern as the franchise sifts through offers for their superstar. So far, no team has been able to meet Brooklyn’s astronomical asking price for Durant though talks may begin to pick up again after Nets owner Joe Tsai refused to cave in to demands to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steven Nash.
Video: Draymond Green Gives Passionate Speech at Workout With Raptors Players
Alongside Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared an important message
