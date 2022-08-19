ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massapequa, NY

CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
forgotten-ny.com

GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp

I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
News 12

Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach

The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday. Police say someone was walking by when they saw a man in Reynolds Channel around 1 p.m. First responders arrived and brought the victim to shore. He was later pronounced dead at...
CBS New York

Train conductor punched at Canal Street station

NEW YORK -- An attack on the subway sent a train conductor to the hospital Friday.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a northbound 6 train at the Canal Street station.Police say a conductor stuck her head out to make sure it was clear to leave the station when someone punched her.She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling and bruising to her face. She is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
