Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
New York Primary Election Day: Key races to watch and what's at stake
Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. One key race pits two Washington power players against each other. Another has a long list of Democrats competing for the newly redrawn 10th District. Polls close in New York. Polls have now closed across New York state. For the latest...
Look at Everything Left Behind in this Abandoned NY Psych Hospital
Once a sprawling facility, the Rockland Psychiatric Hospital in Orangeburg, NY still operates today, but on a much smaller scale. The campus exists with a number of buildings that closed when patients were de-institutionalized back in the 1970's. At its peak in the late 1950s, the facility was treating 9,000...
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
Town of Hempstead temporarily closes Malibu, Nickerson beaches due to shark sightings
Malibu and Nickerson beaches were reopened Friday after two sharks were spotted near the area earlier in the day.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
15 people displaced, dog missing after fire engulfs 3 Staten Island homes: FDNY
CHARLESTON, Staten Island (PIX11) — Fifteen people were displaced, a dog is missing and three firefighters were injured after a three-alarm fire engulfed three Staten Island homes Saturday night, officials said Sunday. The blaze started on the first floor of a two-story home at 82 Pitney Avenue in Charleston just before 10 p.m., and spread […]
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
As Lifeguards Leave, Some Town Beaches to Close to Swimming
Huntington lifeguards have begun heading off to college, leading to limitations on what beaches will stay open for the rest of the summer. Starting Saturday, only these beaches will have lifeguard coverage:
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
GOODBYE, CUBBERLY, New Dorp
I always love it when I can uncover ancient street signage. One such sign is, or was until recently, right here on Oakley and Cubberly Places. It was a true Staten Island ancient artifact…a mounted yellow and black street sign that dates from Staten Island’s first examples of standardized street signage. Examples of these are indeed precious and few today. I am not sure when these were installed but we can safely say it’s somewhere between 1925 and 1950 judging from the lettering.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubles down on busing migrants to NYC amid feud with Mayor Eric Adams
(NEW YORK) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended sending buses of migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities amid a feud with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who accused Abbott of using migrants as “political pawns” amid a crisis on the southern border. Abbott and...
N.J. doggie hotel and daycare to replace shuttered farmer’s market
A unique pet-friendly hotel has set plans to open its second location. Hotel for Dogs will be expanding to 409 Route 36 in Middletown, replacing the shuttered Betsy Ross Farm Market building. The company’s flagship is located down the street at 401 Route 36. Hotel for Dogs expects to...
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach
The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday. Police say someone was walking by when they saw a man in Reynolds Channel around 1 p.m. First responders arrived and brought the victim to shore. He was later pronounced dead at...
Train conductor punched at Canal Street station
NEW YORK -- An attack on the subway sent a train conductor to the hospital Friday.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on a northbound 6 train at the Canal Street station.Police say a conductor stuck her head out to make sure it was clear to leave the station when someone punched her.She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for swelling and bruising to her face. She is expected to be OK.No arrests have been made.
Two Queens Men Nabbed in New Rochelle with Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Checks
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 18, 2022) — A pair of men observed yesterday attempting to gain access to a FedEx mailing box in front of 56 Harrison Street were later found wandering in the Davenport Neck area and arrested. NRPD later determined UPS and FedEx boxes outside New Rochelle had been breached and contents stolen.
