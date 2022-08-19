Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Ford Announces Massive Layoffs as Company Shifts to Electric Vehicles
Reports show Ford hopes for electric vehicles to account for 50 percent of its global sales by 2030. EVs currently account for 4 percent of Ford's sales.
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
Toyota unit Hino halts light truck shipments as data scandal widens
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Hino Motors will suspend shipments of small trucks after confirming that a widespread data falsification scandal included those models, it said on Monday, highlighting deepening problems at the Toyota Motor Corp unit.
Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices
Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations. Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Target and Walmart may pay you to keep items you want to return after announcing big price cuts
WALMART and Target may start paying their customers to keep items instead of returning them after major prize cuts were announced. The shocking refund trend may be brought in because retail giants like Target and Walmart have too much inventory at their major stores. As consumer desires pivoted from electronics...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
