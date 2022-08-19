ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Travel + Leisure

Consumer Price Index Sees Dip in Airfare and Gas Prices

Airfare and gas prices both dropped in July, allowing travelers to get more bang for their buck on end-of-summer vacations. Airline fares, which spiked in the spring and early summer, dropped 9.6% from June to July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index. When adjusted for seasonality, the prices still dropped 7.8%.
TRAFFIC
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS

