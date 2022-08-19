Gas prices fluctuating again, but likely to drop up to 35 cents per gallon in late September in Chicago

Gas prices fluctuating again, but likely to drop in Chicago in late September 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gas prices are doing that up/down dance again.

This week they are up. The average price for unleaded in Chicago will run you $4.99 per gallon, more than a dollar over the national average.

However, that's still down significantly from a month ago, when a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $5.63 a gallon in Chicago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said "it could be a bit of a bumpy ride" for drivers heading into the end of summer and the start of the new school year.

"The decline will likely fizzle out. Oil prices have rebounded slightly. A lot of what's factoring into what we pay, and what we will pay, is economic data. When summer concludes, I think we will see lower prices, especially into late September. That's when Chicago switches back to cheaper winter gasoline, and with it likely a 25 cent to 35 cent a gallon drop," De Haan said.

