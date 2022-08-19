'Cop on a Rooftop' again benefits Special Olympics Illinois

Chicago area police participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' to benefit Special Olympics 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some viewers may have seen southwest suburban police officers on the roof of area donut shops.

No worries, everything is OK.

It's all part of the 19th annual Cop on a Rooftop to benefit the Special Olympics Illinois.

CBS 2 caught up with Officer Jeff Calafos and Det. Paul Retzke out in Shorewood.

We even spotted a few athletes at a Dunkin' event on Route 52. For those who helped out with a donation, they received a coupon for a free donut.