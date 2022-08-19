ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cop on a Rooftop' again benefits Special Olympics Illinois

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicago area police participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' to benefit Special Olympics 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some viewers may have seen southwest suburban police officers on the roof of area donut shops.

No worries, everything is OK.

It's all part of the 19th annual Cop on a Rooftop to benefit the Special Olympics Illinois.

CBS 2 caught up with Officer Jeff Calafos and Det. Paul Retzke out in Shorewood.

We even spotted a few athletes at a Dunkin' event on Route 52. For those who helped out with a donation, they received a coupon for a free donut.

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, Illinois

The Thompson FamilyMissing Persons Awareness Network. 43-year-old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year-old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year-old Andrew and 11-year-old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago, and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father passed away and willed the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White, who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which made everyone unhappy. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader”, the Charley Project reports. About four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 and told authorities that Kenneth threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no one was arrested or charged with an offense.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

StreetWise magazine celebrates 30 years in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's award-winning independent news source and the nation's longest running street publication is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Wednesday.StreetWise is more than a magazine, it's a social enterprise with the mission of helping the city's homeless and at-risk community. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how the publication has stayed in business for so many years. "StreetWise today?"At the corner of 16th and Clark... "Thank you anyways. Enjoy the rets of your day." Right outside of Mariano's, you'll find Kianna Drummond, who works for StreetWise. "I was homeless, living house to house. I didn't have anywhere to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Football Classic doesn't take field, but it gives dozens of scholarships to HBCUs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago football tradition has been called off this year due to COVID concerns, but it is still helping students foot the bill for college.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the nonprofit Chicago Football Classic is awarding $250,000 in scholarships to Chicago area teens who really need the hand up.For 25 years, the Chicago Football Classic has brought some of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities' football teams to Soldier Field.Bit this year, due to the uncertainty of COVID, the HBCU teams won't play."We couldn't let COVID slow us down," said Everett Rand, cofounder of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Move to music at SummerDance in parks throughout Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Get moving -- because there's still time to choreograph your moves. SummerDance in Chicago parks is Wednesday.The dance series at various parks steps off at Davis Square Park at 4:30 p.m. Dancing in Millennium Park goes until 7:30. It's all part of the city's push to get people moving in every community.For planning purposes: Wednesday's genre is cumbia and house music.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man leads police in high-speed chase from St. John, Indiana to Chicago with kids in car

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UPS uses virtual simulator to train Chicago area drivers

FRANKLIN PARK (CBS) -- Jaywalking pedestrians, distracted drivers, double-parked cars -- navigating city streets can be a challenge for anyone behind the wheel but things get especially tricky for people making deliveries in big trucks.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside driver training at one company focused on hazards and high tech.Multiple packages in tow, UPS driver Sergio Garcia let CBS 2 tag along for a delivery. Well, sort of. His truck he hopped into was actually a simulator that cooks up scenarios drivers might encounter when out on the road. It sits parked inside a UPS training facility in...
FRANKLIN PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Q985

10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall

Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Football player from Waukegan among three Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A young man from Waukegan was among three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend, about 10 miles away from campus.Christian Eubanks, 18, was a freshman football player. One of the other two students killed in the crash was a teammate.Two other football players were seriously injured in the crash.The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Indiana State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana – where for reasons unknown, the car left the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Meals on Wheels opens new West Side food pantry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For 35 years, Meals on Wheels has delivered food to Chicago seniors and those with disabilities.Now it's opening a food pantry on the near West Side. "Nourish Chicago" officially launches Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 at the Central West Senior Center at 2102 West Ogden.Those 55 and older can come every fourth Tuesday of the month to get nutritious food. They're also encouraged to sign up for social activities and programs at the center.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Man charged with pushing CTA passenger onto Blue Line tracks on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with pushing a CTA rider onto the tracks at a Blue Line stop on the West Side earlier this month.Police said 28-year-old James Stamps, of Joliet, pushed a 26-year-old man onto the tracks from the Illinois Medical District stop on the Blue Line on Aug. 5.Investigators released surveillance footage of the incident a few days later in order to help track down the attacker.Police said Stamps was arrested Monday after he was identified as the man who pushed the victim onto the tracks.Stamps has been charged with aggravated battery, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

The first week of School at Plainfield District 202 in Photos

Plainfield High School-Central Campus students stream into the building on the first day of school on Thursday, August 18, 2022. More than 25,000 Plainfield District 202 students from kindergarten to high school returned to the classroom last week. Meanwhile students in Chicago are joining suburban school district this week. More...
PLAINFIELD, IL
veranda.com

Why You Should Make a Special Trip to Chicago's Christmas Market

Chicago winters may be notoriously brutal, but the Windy City’s holiday spirit more than makes up for its lake-effect snow and unbearably strong gusts. (At least before the new year. Thoughts and prayers for anyone who chooses to brave the months of January, February, and March.) And there is perhaps, no institution more famous around Christmastime than Chicago’s own Christkindlmarkt: an outdoor strip of German vendors that offer food, drinks, ornaments, souvenirs, and more to bring a taste of Bavarian culture without the cost of a transcontinental flight.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2022-2023 school year starts for Chicago Public Schools Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Summer is officially over for city students and staff.Chicago Public Schools return to the classroom Monday, and there are some changes this year.To start, COVID-19 procedures have been updated. Now masks are optional, just strongly recommended.Schools will offer a free in-school program each week for testing and if students and staff test positive, they're asked to quarantine for five days.Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed are no longer required to quarantine on the basis of that exposure alone.CPS will also offer free vaccination clinics throughout the school year. A schedule is listed below: You can find a full list...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville gun store owner fights city over high-powered weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Naperville gun store said he will sue the city to fight their just-passed ban on the sale of certain high-powered rifles.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas tells us how that will set the stage for a legal showdown over the ordinance.  The AR-15 and similar rifles are some of the top sellers for Robert Bevis and his Law Weapons and Supply gun store, making up about 35% of his sales.He said Naperville's new ordinance will drive customers away, put him out of business, and, in his eyes, violate constitutional rights. "We're gonna file a couple...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

19 Illinois counties sue major drugstore chains, accuse them of helping cause the opioid crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge has ordered the nation's largest drugstore chains to pay two small Ohio counties over $600 million dollars for helping cause the opioid crisis.  Now, 19 Illinois counties – among them Cook, McHenry, and DuPage – are filing similar lawsuits. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Monday, the Illinois counties are suing the drugstore chains for helping create what they call the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. "When people had prescriptions presented to them for many, many times more opioids than anyone could reasonably use, they should have said no," said Lake...
ILLINOIS STATE
