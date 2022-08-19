Read full article on original website
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
wcbi.com
Murder trial continues in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
wtva.com
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University
Fall convocation ceremony will take place this year for Mississippi State University. WTVA's reporter Jake White has more on the story.
Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
wcbi.com
wtva.com
Ole Miss makes several gameday enhancements
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A complete overhaul of the sound system at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is among several gameday enhancements Ole Miss made in preparation for the 2022 football season. Other enhancements include improved parking scanners and 250 new point-of-sale terminals. Open this link to view the list of enhancements. The...
Oxford Eagle
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
wtva.com
Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: Becoming a barber
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in pursuing a career as a barber may be like Hayden Copeland. "I decided to start my own thing, so here I am." Copeland says he decided to follow his dream years ago. He's worked as a barber in Columbus and Starkville and even cut his teammates' hair on his college soccer team.
wcbi.com
31-year-old Joshua Oakley sentenced to 45 years in prison
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of a six-year-old Camden Blair. 31-year-old Joshua Lewis Oakley, of Tupelo, would face the death penalty on Monday but took the plea bargain Sunday afternoon. Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder....
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
wcbi.com
4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
