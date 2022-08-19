ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Tupelo, MS
Houston, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets 45 years in death of 6-year-old boy

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Sunday to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son. Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was going to face the possibility of the death penalty in a capital murder trial that was set to begin […]
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home

When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection began Monday in a Columbus murder trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection began Monday morning in a Columbus murder trial. Jatavis Williams was indicted for murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North on November 9, 2020. Investigators believe...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Trespasser#Trespassing#K12#Highschool#Houston High School
wtva.com

Ole Miss makes several gameday enhancements

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A complete overhaul of the sound system at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is among several gameday enhancements Ole Miss made in preparation for the 2022 football season. Other enhancements include improved parking scanners and 250 new point-of-sale terminals. Open this link to view the list of enhancements. The...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Daycares having to turn away parents due to overcrowding, low staffing

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents are having a hard time finding daycare facilities for their children. The main reason: not enough capacity. "Yes, it's overcrowding of daycare and not having enough adequate staffing," Lynne Black said. She owns the Lil Leap Academy Too in Tupelo. Finding and paying qualified staff...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: Becoming a barber

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - People interested in pursuing a career as a barber may be like Hayden Copeland. "I decided to start my own thing, so here I am." Copeland says he decided to follow his dream years ago. He's worked as a barber in Columbus and Starkville and even cut his teammates' hair on his college soccer team.
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

31-year-old Joshua Oakley sentenced to 45 years in prison

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tupelo man is sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of a six-year-old Camden Blair. 31-year-old Joshua Lewis Oakley, of Tupelo, would face the death penalty on Monday but took the plea bargain Sunday afternoon. Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder....
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
FULTON, MS
wcbi.com

4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teenager arrested for Theron Nichols shooting denied bond

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The teenager arrested in connection to a shooting at Theron Nichols Park was denied a bond during a court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 18-year-old Alijah Richey is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle. The incident...
TUPELO, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss announces gameday enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience will be a little bit different in 2022. The Rebels announces enhancements to the gameday experience will be introduced this season, including revamps to audio across the field, LED lights and ease-of-access policies such as more point-of-sale terminals and customer facing credit card readers. A full...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy