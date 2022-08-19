ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way

When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
Opelika-Auburn News

Five Tigers named to coaches' All-SEC team

Five members of the Auburn football program were named to the coaches’ Preseason All-SEC teams Tuesday, with running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall headlining as first-team players. Following first-teamers Bigsby and Hall, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named the coaches second team...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Bigger and better: Marcus Harris has 'seen the improvement' heading into Year 2 at Auburn

As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle. The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn blasts Southern Miss 9-0 with near-record offensive explosion

Sabrina McNeill scored, cleaning up a chance by Anna Haddock off the post and firing it into the back of the net. Then, the goal must’ve just gotten wider. A few later McNeill headed in another goal, off a picture-perfect assist by Oliva Fouts, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes later, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes after that.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Woman charged with manslaughter after shooting in Loachapoka

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting death in Loachapoka. At 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call notifying deputies that a man had been shot at a residence located on Lee Road 620.
