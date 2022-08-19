Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Local Girl Scouts want Auburn City Schools to change its dress code, so they've created a petition
Girl Scouts who attend Auburn City Schools have created a petition asking the school board to update the current dress code for the school system. They stated in the petition that students should feel comfortable and shouldn’t be worried about “getting publicly shamed.”. The petition went live at...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn names John Samuel Shenker, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall team captains for 2022
Auburn football has signified its player-led leadership for the upcoming season, naming tight end John Samuel Shenker, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Derick Hall its team captains Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the season. A sixth-year senior, Shenker is coming off his biggest season yet as a...
Opelika-Auburn News
These 3 restaurants have closed in Auburn, but cocktail bar and 'breakfast joint' are on the way
When a restaurant or bar closes in downtown Auburn, another often comes out of nowhere to take its place. That’s happening now, as several popular businesses have closed in downtown Auburn in recent weeks. “Closed” signs have been put up on the doors of University Donut Company and Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, both on East Magnolia Avenue, and Arigato Sushi Boutique on North College Street.
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop
The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police. Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer. According to a report from Opelika Police Department,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Five Tigers named to coaches' All-SEC team
Five members of the Auburn football program were named to the coaches’ Preseason All-SEC teams Tuesday, with running back Tank Bigsby and edge rusher Derick Hall headlining as first-team players. Following first-teamers Bigsby and Hall, defensive lineman Colby Wooden and punter Oscar Chapman were named the coaches second team...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Fort Knox’: Auburn soccer team supports teammate LJ Knox after brother’s death
While wearing ‘Fort Knox’ on their wrists during games, the Auburn soccer players have been as supportive as possible for teammate LJ Knox after the passing of her brother this week, Auburn head coach Karen Hoppa said. LJ Knox is a sophomore defender for the Tigers. Her brother...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bigger and better: Marcus Harris has 'seen the improvement' heading into Year 2 at Auburn
As Marcus Harris sees it, he’s going to be both bigger and better for Auburn in 2022, and considering last season, that could mean a big jump for the defensive tackle. The Montgomery native transferred to Auburn from Kansas last year, moving closer to home but also carving out a role on the defensive line that saw him take more than a quarter of the unit’s snaps in 2021. Among returning Tigers, he has the fourth-most tackles for loss from last year. He came up in big moments, too, including a go-ahead defensive touchdown in last year’s 38-23 win against Arkansas.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn blasts Southern Miss 9-0 with near-record offensive explosion
Sabrina McNeill scored, cleaning up a chance by Anna Haddock off the post and firing it into the back of the net. Then, the goal must’ve just gotten wider. A few later McNeill headed in another goal, off a picture-perfect assist by Oliva Fouts, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes later, and then the Tigers scored again two minutes after that.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Can you help Opelika police identify this suspect who stole a wallet from a shopper in Target?
Opelika Police are searching for a suspect who was seen taking a wallet from another person's shopping cart in Target. On Aug. 9, police began investigating the third degree theft of property that occurred at the Target on 2640 Enterprise Drive. Surveillance video footage shows the victim leaving a wall...
Opelika-Auburn News
Woman charged with manslaughter after shooting in Loachapoka
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a 29-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter after investigating a shooting death in Loachapoka. At 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call notifying deputies that a man had been shot at a residence located on Lee Road 620.
