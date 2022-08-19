Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF BOARD OF EDUCATION August 23, 2022
A special meeting of the Board of Education, Unified School District No. 234, Bourbon County, Kansas, is hereby called to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the twenty-third day of August, 2022, at the River Room, 3 W. Oak Street. The purpose of the meeting is a discussion with...
fortscott.biz
FSCC Trustees To Attend Visioning Session Today
There may be a majority of Fort Scott Community College Board of Trustees members present at the Bourbon County R.E.D.I. Visioning Session to be held in the River Room, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at 3 West Oak Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Even though a majority may be present, no College business will be conducted.
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities
JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
Helicopter spotted all over the area, flying low, many people are asking who is it?
JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
republic-online.com
Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake
A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
republic-online.com
Lane man identified as Hillsdale Lake drowning victim
HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Medical condition may have caused 20-year-old man to drown in Hillsdale Lake
A medical condition may have led to a 20-year-old man's drowning Sunday about 15 feet offshore in Hillsdale Lake in Miami County, Ks.
Dog saves Joplin woman from house fire
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin resident is safe after her home catches fire; that woman’s hero happens to be her dog. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (8/21), the Joplin Fire Department arrived at a home located at the intersection of 7th Street and Porter Avenue (630 South Porter Avenue). Upon arrival, fire crews found the home […]
fortscott.biz
New Teachers at West Bourbon Elementary: Kaity Bradbury and Rhonda Foster
This is a series on new educators in Bourbon County. USD 235 has six new teachers and all new administrators: new elementary principal, new jr.and sr. high school principal and new superintendent. School starts on August 25. Kaitlyn Bradbury, 33, is a new fifth-grade teacher at West Bourbon Elementary, Uniontown.
Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
AOL Corp
Sheriff’s office investigating after personal watercraft rider drowns in Kansas lake
A personal watercraft rider drowned Sunday at a Kansas lake about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, according to officials. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday and found a person unresponsive, according to a news release on Facebook. Bystanders told deputies they pulled the unresponsive personal...
Baxter Springs, Kan. native does a fly-over in C-17
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Watch out! It’s going to be low and big! We are told while standing outside Bricks and Brews, 1531 Military Ave, in Baxter Springs at 12:40 p.m. Friday. “Around 12:40 this afternoon, a former Baxter Springs graduate and United States Air Force Pilot is expected to do a low flyover of Baxter Springs in a C-17...
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
Thousands of four-legged animals invade downtown
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin. The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs. This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.” However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight […]
fortscott.biz
Jerry and Judy Witt Celebrate 60th Anniversary
Jerry and Judy (Armstrong) Witt are celebrating their 60th anniversary Thursday, August 25th. They were married Saturday, August 25th, 1962, in the First Christian Church in Fort Scott by Rev. Jim Grooms. The Witts note that their faith, love, and commitment to each other have brought them many blessings over...
republic-online.com
Three drug-related arrests made in Osawatomie
OSAWATOMIE — An investigation into complaints of narcotics distribution and use led to the execution of a search warrant and arrest of three people Saturday, Aug. 20, in Osawatomie. The search warrant was executed at an Osawatomie residence at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from...
police1.com
Mo. officer wounded in shooting that killed 2 LEOs returns to work
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students arriving for the first day of class on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and Preschool in Joplin were welcomed by a familiar and special guest. Joplin police Officer Rick Hirshey returned as a school resource officer, an occasion that marked a closing chapter in...
