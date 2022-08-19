ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

FSCC Trustees To Attend Visioning Session Today

There may be a majority of Fort Scott Community College Board of Trustees members present at the Bourbon County R.E.D.I. Visioning Session to be held in the River Room, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at 3 West Oak Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. Even though a majority may be present, no College business will be conducted.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Joplin agenda details future Whataburger possibilities

JOPLIN, Mo. – An agenda released Tuesday for Joplin’s Planning & Zoning Commission hints at a possible Whataburger in the city’s future. According to the agenda, a “site plan review” is being considered for the following locations:. 2014 S. Range Line Road. 2019 S. Highview...
JOPLIN, MO
Helicopter spotted all over the area, flying low, many people are asking who is it?

JOPLIN METRO — Every year in August we get these questions: “Why is that helicopter flying so low!” “Is that helicopter looking at my plants?” “What is JPD doing with that helicopter on 32nd!” Many people believe conspiracy theories and think worst-case scenario. Not sure why it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Liberty Utilities began the annual...
JOPLIN, MO
Fort Scott, KS
Fort Scott, KS
Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake

A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Lane man identified as Hillsdale Lake drowning victim

HILLSDALE LAKE — A 20-year-old Lane man has been identified as the jet ski rider who drowned Sunday, Aug. 21, at Hillsdale Lake. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina at 1:58 p.m. Sunday to investigate a medical call about an unresponsive person found in the lake waters near the marina.
LANE, KS
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency.  Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
JOPLIN, MO
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Dog saves Joplin woman from house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin resident is safe after her home catches fire; that woman’s hero happens to be her dog. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (8/21), the Joplin Fire Department arrived at a home located at the intersection of 7th Street and Porter Avenue (630 South Porter Avenue). Upon arrival, fire crews found the home […]
JOPLIN, MO
Women’s boutique for good finds home in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A passion project for change has finally found a home in Pittsburg. Three Degrees Limited celebrated its soft opening at 810 North Broadway Saturday. Owner Sandra Schroeder created the women’s boutique last year while working as a school psychologist at Pitt State. Schroeder says she wanted to help those she saw facing […]
PITTSBURG, KS
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation

ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
ANDERSON, MO
Thousands of four-legged animals invade downtown

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Man’s best friend” took over Main Street in downtown Joplin. The City’s monthly “Third Thursday” event was the place to be tonight (8/18), especially if you’re a lover of dogs. This month’s Third Thursday theme was appropriately named “The Dog Days of Summer.” However, the typical summer heat wasn’t an issue tonight […]
JOPLIN, MO
Jerry and Judy Witt Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Jerry and Judy (Armstrong) Witt are celebrating their 60th anniversary Thursday, August 25th. They were married Saturday, August 25th, 1962, in the First Christian Church in Fort Scott by Rev. Jim Grooms. The Witts note that their faith, love, and commitment to each other have brought them many blessings over...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Three drug-related arrests made in Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE — An investigation into complaints of narcotics distribution and use led to the execution of a search warrant and arrest of three people Saturday, Aug. 20, in Osawatomie. The search warrant was executed at an Osawatomie residence at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Mo. officer wounded in shooting that killed 2 LEOs returns to work

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students arriving for the first day of class on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Elementary and Preschool in Joplin were welcomed by a familiar and special guest. Joplin police Officer Rick Hirshey returned as a school resource officer, an occasion that marked a closing chapter in...
JOPLIN, MO

