MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.

MEREDITH, NH ・ 10 HOURS AGO