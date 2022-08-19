Read full article on original website
Lakes Region 42nd annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival to be held in Meredith
MEREDITH — Some of the Northeast’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftsmen will exhibit their work at a two-day arts and crafts celebration unlike any other in the Lakes Region Area. The 42nd annual Lakes Region Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Meredith. The Festival is hosted by the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce, along with their presenting partner Northway Bank.
Historical boat tour of Meredith’s islands and neck shoreline
MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society has scheduled a unique historical boat tour of Meredith’s islands and the eastern shore of Meredith Neck on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Society has chartered the Camp Lawrence YMCA’s transport vessel, the Bear, for this first of its kind two-hour guided cruise among many of the town’s islands as well as the neck shoreline toward Center Harbor. The excursion will depart from the public docks at Goodhue Marina (formerly Shep Brown’s Boat Basin), on Lovejoy Sands Road.
Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries
MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights
LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
Inaugural “She Built This: Lakes Region” event to be held Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.
Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour at the Colonial in September
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre will welcome Phil Vassar’s Piano Bar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. The tour features the singer-songwriter in an intimate setting with limited seating to showcase his incredible music. It's a nod to his solo piano live-streams as well as his 2020 album, "Stripped Down."
Coming up at the Belmont Public Library
BELMONT —The Library has a full calendar, starting off the back to school activities with a drop-in middle school creative activity on three separate days, Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, 3-5 p.m. There’s no school on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Families can join in for a bring-your-own lunch and movie screening, "Bad...
Two men at odds over Canterbury land find different resolutions
For a time, David Lidstone, better known as River Dave, was the antihero in this saga, the rebellious figure who stood up against the powerful and bent the rules in search of a peaceful, quiet life. A different reputation, however, attached itself to the other senior citizen in the legal...
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
UScellular names Alan Collins store manager for Belmont store
BELMONT — UScellular has promoted Alan Collins to store. manager at the Belmont store located at 96 Daniel Webster Highway. In this role, Collins is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Collins brings more than 11 years of.
Annabelle Morris, 88
LACONIA — Annabelle “Nancy” Morris, 88, of Union Avenue, left her earthly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA, June 1934, the daughter of the late Annabelle C. (Magel) and Wilbur C. Lovett.
Audition for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Aug. 28, 29
WOLFEBORO — This fall, build memories by joining the multi-generational cast of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The Village Players Theater in Wolfeboro. Families are especially invited to audition together. Directed by long-time teacher and director Kathleen Hill, the production is sure to bring cast members new...
Deborah L. Bean 60
GILFORD — Deborah L. Bean 60, of Saltmarsh Pond Road, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after a short courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. Debbie was born on February 10, 1962 in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Carol Wheeler (Ricker) and William...
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
All-woman string band to perform at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Della Mae, a Grammy-nominated, all-woman string band, will perform at The Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. Founded by lead vocalist and guitarist Celia Woodsmith and two-time Grand National champion fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, Della Mae's lineup is rounded out by guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn and mandolinist Maddie Witler.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Signup for Scoring Concepts pre-season clinics
LACONIA — Hockey season is right around the corner. Signup for Scoring Concepts pre-season clinics at the Merrill Fay Arena, 468 Province Road. Only $25 per session. Friday, Sept. 9 at 4:10 p.m. — Power Skating & Edge Work.
Elizabeth LaCroix, 90
LACONIA — Elizabeth “Bette” LaCroix passed away peacefully at St. Francis Home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 90. Elizabeth was born on June 26, 1932, in Nashua to the late Maurice Hamel and Hazel (Moody) Hamel.
Hiker dies after fall on Cannon Mountain
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man died Saturday while hiking down Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. Authorities said the man was found dead at the bottom of a waterfall. Fish and Game received a notification around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped in the woods near...
Frances M. Scott, 90
BELMONT — Frances “Frannie” M. Scott, 90, of Depot Street, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Laconia. Frances was born on June 21, 1932 in Jamaica, NY, the daughter of Fred and Frances Kindorf.
