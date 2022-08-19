Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
kshb.com
Fort Osage High School football on revenge tour during upcoming season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fort Osage High School football team is more than eager to avenge last season's semi-final loss to Holt, which cost the Indians a trip to the state title game. “[It's] been in the back of our minds since that day in the weight room....
mycouriertribune.com
Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins
KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
KMBC.com
Images: Len Dawson through the years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87. From the football field to sports broadcasting, here's a look at Len Dawson over the years in both roles.
kshb.com
Heat, humidity build the rest of this week in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°. Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Tuesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph....
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
kshb.com
Hotter and more humid Wednesday through Saturday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°. Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms Sunday-Monday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 65°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer...
inkansascity.com
Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try
When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Emerging airline trends could make KC attractive for new service
As KCI courts nonstop international service, airline industry trends and the opening of a new single-terminal airport next year may have the city poised to land more flights.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?
I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
One person dies in police shooting near Blue Springs Walmart
Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an police shooting Tuesday that happened near 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue.
Drowning at Hillsdale Lake under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
KCTV 5
Amber Alert issued in Kansas City for 2 missing children
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City. Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate vf2e2b. Two...
republic-online.com
Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake
A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
fourstateshomepage.com
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
