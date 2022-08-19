ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peculiar, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins

KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad "Hoppy" Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school's head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
KEARNEY, MO
kshb.com

Heat, humidity build the rest of this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Hotter Wednesday through Saturday with highs around 90°. Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Tuesday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Hotter and more humid Wednesday through Saturday in KC

KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Ten of Kansas City’s Top Pizza Parlors to Try

When the school year starts and those lazy days of summer end, it can be hard to keep up with everything—especially planning dinners every night. After a long evening of toting around the kids from soccer practice to dance rehearsal, picking up a pizza pie that will feed the family—and possibly leave behind some leftovers—sounds like a pretty good idea.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?

I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures. Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.
KANSAS CITY, MO
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WELLSVILLE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash

One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Amber Alert issued in Kansas City for 2 missing children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City. Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Owsley left the scene in a white KIA Optima with a Missouri license plate vf2e2b. Two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Jet ski rider drowns at Hillsdale Lake

A jet ski rider drowned at Hillsdale Lake on Sunday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday in response to a report of an unresponsive person. They were joined by members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the release.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County

GARDNER, Kan. — Doorbell video proves you should always look up to the sky before walking inside. This video is from Carrie Robaina’s doorbell camera in Gardner, Kan. You can see her husband talking his honey-do list by watering the plants on the couple’s front porch. Look over his shoulder and you’ll see the meteor flying through the sky for a second.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

