Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.

ALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO