starlocalmedia.com
The Colony volleyball goes 4-2 for 11th place at Allen Texas Open, loses five-set thriller to Frisco Independence
One week after The Colony won the Crowley Eagle Volleyball Tournament, the Lady Cougars played with the same kind of intensity at the two-day Allen Texas Open. The Colony started strong and went on to finish with a 4-2 record to earn 11th place and improve to 11-3 on the season. The Lady Cougars came into the event ranked 29th.
starlocalmedia.com
Area football teams begin 2022 season this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.
dallasexpress.com
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic
The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
starlocalmedia.com
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author
Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
news4sanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
City Of Sulphur Springs Reaches Land Sale Agreement With Ashoka Steel Mill LLC
A land sale agreement was struck between the city and Ashoka Steel Mills LLC for development of 250-acres out of the total 4,857-acre former Thermo/Luminant mine property Tuesday. The deal marks commitment of Ashoka to invest a minimum of $300 million into business and creation of 315 additional jobs in Sulphur Springs.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
dallasexpress.com
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home
The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
ketr.org
Ladonia anticipates development as Lake Ralph Hall project proceeds
They’re building a new Dollar General store in little Ladonia. And according to Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials in charge of a significant reservoir construction project now underway, the new store could signal the start of a rebirth of the town with a posted population of 612 inhabitants.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Planning and Zoning commission approves plans for Victory Shops, warehouses in Coppell
Coppell’s Planning and Zoning commission discussed and approved an application for the use of a 16.766-acre lot located on South Belt Line Road, just north of I-635 in Coppell. During the session on Aug. 18, Senior Planner Mary Paron Boswell presented The Victory Shops in Coppell, which would sit...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best cheap eats in San Antonio – List of 50 affordable restaurants near you
San Antonio has a selection of world-class restaurants but not all of them have to come with a high dinner bill. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or the exotic, we’ve got you covered. Read on for 50 Cheap Places to Eat in San Antonio:. Looking to...
starlocalmedia.com
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus
When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
