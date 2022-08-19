ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Area football teams begin 2022 season this week

The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. All of the hard work that Coppell, Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony have put forth this summer and during fall practice will be put to the test in their respective week-one contests.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic

The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author

Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
ALLEN, TX
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Tiger Cub Found in Oak Cliff Home

The Dallas Police Department found a tiger cub at the home of Oak Cliff rapper Trapboy Freddy while executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched on August 17 to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. Marshals serving a federal arrest warrant on the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore.
Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
DALLAS, TX
Ladonia anticipates development as Lake Ralph Hall project proceeds

They’re building a new Dollar General store in little Ladonia. And according to Upper Trinity Regional Water District officials in charge of a significant reservoir construction project now underway, the new store could signal the start of a rebirth of the town with a posted population of 612 inhabitants.
LADONIA, TX
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus

When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
COPPELL, TX

