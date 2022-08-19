Read full article on original website
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in Texas
As soon as Democratic Mayor Eric Adams turned down Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s offer to visit his state, New York received its first 50 migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $13M hidden in heavy machinery shipment
SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently thwarted a substantial narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $13 million at California’s Otay Mesa Port of Entry. According to a news release, the 37-year-old driver of a 2009 Freightliner applied for...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she 'was swatted'
Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is claiming that she "was swatted" at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Teasing that additional details will be forthcoming, Greene thanked local law enforcement in Floyd County, Georgia. "Swatting" is a harassment technique in which callers contact law enforcement to report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Racism In Real Estate: Black Professor Sues For Discrimination When Home Appraisal Increases $300K After Removing Race From Loan Application
Housing inequality takes many forms, but it never ended. Even when Black people follow the rules to pursue the American dream, the game remains rigged. For a Black professor who studies the history of racism in real estate, the legacy of inequality is very much alive. The New York Times reports Dr. Nathan Connolly filed a discrimination lawsuit because his home value increased by almost $300,000 after he removed his Blackness from his house and loan application.
IRS says workers are concerned for their safety and is conducting a security review in response to Republican criticism over the $80billion in funds being used to recruit more agents
The Internal Revenue Service is launching a full security review of its facilities nationwide, Commissioner Charles Rettig announced Tuesday. It comes after Congressional Republicans and right-wing voices online drummed up fears over the decade-long $80 billion cash infusion the agency was allotted as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week.
Report highlights where border wall construction caused most environmental damage
There are a lot of places that are beyond repair,” said Traphagen. “You can’t just put back together a mountain after you’ve blasted it with dynamite.”
'Make my day': Texas Gov. Abbott challenges NYC Mayor Adams over migrant busing dispute
The dueling politicians have gone back and forth since the Lone Star State began busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to the Big Apple.
Trump appears to admit some documents seized by FBI were unlawfully held at Mar-a-Lago, expert says
Donald Trump has appeared to admit that documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home were held by him unlawfully in a motion challenging the FBI’s review of the files.Writing in a motion filed in Florida on Monday, lawyers for the former US president argued for the appointment of a neutral special master to review the documents seized by FBI agents on 8 August, to determine which ones could be covered by executive privilege. The privilege argument could indicate that some of the documents were in fact official records that Mr Trump was not authorised to keep after he left...
Migrants finding jobs in doughnut shops, funeral homes in Juarez
Mexican employers heed government's call to lend a hand to international citizens who have hit a wall in trying to cross into the U.S.
Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing a discredited COVID-19 treatment, according to a congressional investigation that provides new evidence of that administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic. The report Wednesday by the Democratic-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis also sheds new light on the role that television personalities played in bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of top White House officials. Investigators highlighted an email from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and others from Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon who...
A former whistleblower explains the dangers of Canada's feeble whistleblowing laws
Canada has had whistleblowing laws since 2007, when the federal government’s Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) came into force. All provinces have followed suit, most adopting modified versions of the PSDPA. But there is no evidence that any of these laws work. A recent study by the International Bar Association’s legal policy and research unit ranked the PSDPA as one of the worst in the world. The private sector has no law at all. As a former Canadian Forces naval officer and government manager who blew the whistle at Transport Canada in 2006 about marine safety regulations, I know...
We’ll need hundreds of new critical metals mines to decarbonize
Over the past few years, Nevada has become a battleground between mining companies and environmentalists over the development of the state’s lithium deposits, the largest known in the United States. The proposed mines would produce millions of tons of lithium for batteries that will benefit the climate in the long term by deploying more electric vehicles (EVs), but, according to opponents, would come at the expense of fragile local ecosystems, endangered species and sacred Indigenous lands.
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around the world
A 17-year-old pilot has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed in Bulgaria.
MedicalXpress
Increased demand for paramedic transports contributes to emergency department wait times in Canada
Increase in paramedic transport rates over the last decade far exceeds population growth and walk-in emergency department (ED) visits in Ontario, according to a new study from ICES and McMaster University. The increased rates of paramedic transports could be a contributing factor to overcrowding and long wait times in hospital...
IRS reviewing security measures after threats
The Internal Revenue Service is launching a comprehensive review of its safety and security measures, the agency said Tuesday. Driving the news: The review comes after an "abundance of misinformation and false social media postings," with threats directed at the IRS and its employees, Commissioner Charles Rettig wrote in a memo to employees.
