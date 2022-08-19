Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’
“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"
On Friday, The Game released his sprawling new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The album cycle has seen Game stirring up many of his old beefs. As such, the credits behind the rapper's classic record The Documentary have once more been under scrutiny. Just a few days ago, an old hard drive resurfaced with 50 Cent's demo of "Higher."
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Essence
Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look
Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
