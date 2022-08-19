ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
Soccer Draws 1-1 With UCF

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU soccer team (1-0-1) played to a thrilling 1-1 draw against the UCF Knights (1-0-1) on a rainy Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Knights struck first with a goal from Katie Bradley on a direct free kick in the 30th minute. Mollie Baker scored the equalizer just 46 seconds into the second half with a right-footed finish from 16 yards out.
Johnson Unveils Tigers' Fall Baseball Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on Monday released the Tigers’ fall semester roster that includes the 21 members of the 2022 recruiting class that have joined the program. The class has been ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game, and the players...
Boutte and Ojulari Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday. The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The...
