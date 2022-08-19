ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wildlife experts: Twine, fishing line poses a risk to raptors

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vga4b_0hO0UH7w00

Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 19, 2022 04:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wildlife experts are asking Minnesotans to keep better track of materials such as rope, twine and fishing line, which can pose a hazard to birds of prey.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota posted Thursday on Facebook, saying that large birds can get entangled in twine or fishing line, leading to injury or even death. Additionally, raptors will use such materials to build their nests, creating a risk for young birds.

Raptor Center

Earlier this week, a young osprey was found hanging by its leg by balling twine in Long Lake, the Raptor Center said. While rescuers were able to get to the bird, the damage to its leg and hip were too extensive to treat. Veterinarians euthanized the bird.

Later, a second bird was also found dead in the nest. The bird was wrapped in twine and appeared to have died several weeks earlier.

"The better we can be at keeping these materials out of the environment, the more we can help wildlife from these preventable deaths," the center said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, several birds of prey live in Minnesota, including eagles, hawks, falcons, ospreys, and owls.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wild Greg's Saloon closes, cites COVID restrictions and crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- A downtown Minneapolis nightclub announced Tuesday that it is closing its doors due to COVID restrictions and crime.Wild Greg's Saloon, located at 315 First Avenue North, is closed effective immediately. Its locations in Pensacola, Florida, Lakeland, Florida, and Austin, Texas will remain open.In a Facebook post, the bar said it closed the location in its best interest after "endless mandates and lockdowns issues by Governor Tim Walz" and "riots and rampant unchecked crime."Many businesses closed their doors temporarily in March 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.Minneapolis ended its mask mandate in June 2021, around a year after it was created. The state of Minnesota lifted its mask mandate in May 2021.In January, Minneapolis passed a policy requiring people entering food and drink establishments to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. Weeks later, the rule was lifted.Owner Greg Urban appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss the closure, calling Minneapolis a "ghost town."Urban said that the establishment hadn't turned a profit since February 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Pets & Animals
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Falcon Heights, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Falcon Heights, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

MSP dog Eebbers advances to final round of TSA's Cutest Canine contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the working dogs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is one step closer to being named the Transportation Security Administration's cutest canine.Eebbers has made it to the final round of voting, facing off against Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International Airport. Eebbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla/Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long - he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game - and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program. The public can vote for the cutest canine on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. TSA will announce the winner on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Line#Twine#Raptors#Birds#Paul#Minnesotans#Raptor Center
KEYC

Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

Grow with KARE: Plant a fall garden now!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — You might have a collection (like us) of seeds from the spring or even seasons past that never got planted. Now is a great time to look through those and get whatever cool-season crops you find into the ground. Late summer into fall is a great time for a second round of gardening.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Minnesota

The Pickleball passion: as demand grows Minneapolis adds more public courts

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a sport growing by the second. Pickleball is becoming so popular in the Twin Cities that Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board (MPRB) is creating more courts to use.In a few weeks, the dilapidated tennis courts outside the Nokomis Community Center will be transformed into six new pickleball courts. MPRB says they are getting so much public interest in pickleball and adding more courts.Pickleball striping will also be added at Bloomington Avenue and East 50th Street tennis courts in September. In addition, more new outdoor pickleball courts will begin construction next year at Loring Park and Dickman Park.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State to give away 10,000 gun locks at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- State officials announced Tuesday plans to issue 10,000 free gun locks at the Minnesota State Fair, in an effort to bolster firearm safety.The overall goal, according to the office of Gov. Tim Walz, is to reduce deaths by suicide, thefts, and crimes committed with guns.The gun locks will be handed out starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, as the fairgrounds open for the first day of business. The giveaways are happening at two separate booths -- the Department of Public Safety booth near Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street, and the Department of Natural Resources building along Cosgrove...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy