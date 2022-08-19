Wildlife experts: Twine, fishing line poses a risk to raptors

Mid-morning headlines from Aug. 19, 2022 04:43

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wildlife experts are asking Minnesotans to keep better track of materials such as rope, twine and fishing line, which can pose a hazard to birds of prey.

The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota posted Thursday on Facebook, saying that large birds can get entangled in twine or fishing line, leading to injury or even death. Additionally, raptors will use such materials to build their nests, creating a risk for young birds.

Raptor Center

Earlier this week, a young osprey was found hanging by its leg by balling twine in Long Lake, the Raptor Center said. While rescuers were able to get to the bird, the damage to its leg and hip were too extensive to treat. Veterinarians euthanized the bird.

Later, a second bird was also found dead in the nest. The bird was wrapped in twine and appeared to have died several weeks earlier.

"The better we can be at keeping these materials out of the environment, the more we can help wildlife from these preventable deaths," the center said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, several birds of prey live in Minnesota, including eagles, hawks, falcons, ospreys, and owls.