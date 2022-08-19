Read full article on original website
Related
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Fast Company
It could take 20 more years for scientists to truly understand color
Our current color theory has been wrong for 100 years, and getting it right could have huge implications for electronics, textiles, paints, and even the planet, as a new model could save millions of dollars and kilowatts of energy on storage and internet bandwidth alone. For the last century, scientists...
MedicalXpress
Innovation enables more efficient screening of voice pathologies
In cases of advanced laryngeal cancer, a complex surgery called laryngectomy is performed, when the organ vital for a person's ability to speak is removed. Striving to improve the patient's quality of life after laryngectomy, a team of software engineers from KTU, led by researcher Rytis Maskeliūnas, and a team of medics from LSMU, led by prof. Virgilijus Ulozas, conducted a study, during which they searched for pathologies in patients' voices using artificial intelligence (AI).
Fast Company
Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach
While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why the "Science Is Fun" Approach Isn't Working
I believe the key to success is not being entertained, but instead developing skills and accumulating knowledge step by step to make complicated topics easier to comprehend.
Fstoppers
Will Art Created By Artificial Intelligence Kill The Artist?
Most of my photography friends have been playing around with some form of AI Art, and the results are pretty remarkable. However, as amazing as this technology is, I'm sure I am not the only one wondering if Artificial Intelligence will leave us all looking for new careers. What exactly...
University hails ‘major advance’ in manufacturing for hi-tech medical devices
Hi-tech medical devices could be made in a fraction of the time currently needed, thanks to a “major manufacturing advance” at an Edinburgh university.Experts at Heriot-Watt University have used laser beam shaping techniques to come up with a new manufacturing method of producing the fibre-optic medical devices which can be used in the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases such as cancer.Such devices require complex systems of micro-optic lenses, mirrors, and prisms, like a microscope – with manufacturing them a costly process which takes hours for each device, increasing costs and limiting their use.However, a new technique developed by Heriot-Watt University has...
scitechdaily.com
Highly-Efficient New Neuromorphic Chip for AI on the Edge
The NeuRRAM chip is the first compute-in-memory chip to demonstrate a wide range of AI applications while using just a small percentage of the energy consumed by other platforms while maintaining equivalent accuracy. NeuRRAM , a new chip that runs computations directly in memory and can run a wide variety...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Freethink
Harnessing nature’s secret: How synthetic biology could save the planet
The impacts of humanity on the Earth are massive. Arable land is transformed for agriculture; plastics litter the planet; the very atmosphere is warming with carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, hotboxing us. What if solutions to these complex problems could be found in the very building blocks of life itself?
Nature.com
Identification of microstructures critically affecting material properties using machine learning framework based on metallurgists' thinking process
In materials science, machine learning has been intensively researched and used in various applications. However, it is still far from achieving intelligence comparable to that of human experts in terms of creativity and explainability. In this paper, we investigate whether machine learning can acquire explainable knowledge without directly introducing problem-specific information such as explicit physical mechanisms. In particular, a potential of machine learning to obtain the capability to identify a part of material structures that critically affects a physical property without human prior knowledge is mainly discussed. The guide for constructing the machine learning framework adopted in this paper is to imitate human researchers' process of thinking in the interpretation and development of materials. Our framework was applied to the optimization of structures of artificial dual-phase steels in terms of a fracture property. A comparison of results of the framework with those of numerical simulation based on governing physical laws demonstrated the potential of our framework for the identification of a part of microstructures critically affecting the target property. Consequently, this implies that our framework can implicitly acquire an intuition in a similar way that human researchers empirically attain the general strategy for material design consistent with the physical background.
Nature.com
Untangling the network effects of productivity and prominence among scientists
While inequalities in science are common, most efforts to understand them treat scientists as isolated individuals, ignoring the network effects of collaboration. Here, we develop models that untangle the network effects of productivity defined as paper counts, and prominence referring to high-impact publications, of individual scientists from their collaboration networks. We find that gendered differences in the productivity and prominence of mid-career researchers can be largely explained by differences in their coauthorship networks. Hence, collaboration networks act as a form of social capital, and we find evidence of their transferability from senior to junior collaborators, with benefits that decay as researchers age. Collaboration network effects can also explain a large proportion of the productivity and prominence advantages held by researchers at prestigious institutions. These results highlight a substantial role of social networks in driving inequalities in science, and suggest that collaboration networks represent an important form of unequally distributed social capital that shapes who makes what scientific discoveries.
Fast Company
The hidden physics behind engineering a perfect sandcastle
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
Comments / 0