Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
Groundbreaking ceremony for dog park
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new dog park is coming to Mattoon. The Mattoon Community Dog Park is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony is taking place from 11:30 a.m. by the city’s Roundhouse Complex youth sports area and across the street from the Albin Animal Clinic. The Dog Park Advisory Committee members […]
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said...
1 dead in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR — Firefighters report finding the body of an adult victim after responding to a camper fire early Sunday morning at an address in the 1400 block of North 27th Street. In a statement, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said: “Decatur firefighters discovered the remains of one victim,” found inside...
PETA brings Hell on Wheels to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was an unconventional way to bring attention to a controversial issue at the Illinois State Fair on Thursday. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) held its Hell on Wheels demonstration. It aims to make people think twice about eating chickens. The demonstration...
Faith notes:
DECATUR — First Church of God in Christ, 217 E. Decatur, is hosting a "giveaway" on Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church. There will be a variety of items that will be given away free of charge. For more information, please contact Pastor Mike Allen...
1 dead in camper fire, according to fire officials
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a camper fire in Decatur, according to the Decatur Fire Department. According to the Decatur Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 1400 block of N. 27th Street at 5:31 a.m Sunday to a report of a camper fire. According to the...
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
Investigating Innocence offers cash reward for DNA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A criminal justice group is now offering a cash reward for DNA they said would overturn a 30 year old murder conviction. Melissa Koontz was murdered in Springfield in June 1989. Tom McMillen and Gary Edgington were convicted for Koontz’s murder two years later. Investigating Innocence believes there’s evidence that proves […]
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Two dead in Morgan Co. auto crash
Two people died in a single vehicle accident in Morgan County on Saturday night. It happened on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road, in Alexander. Around 10:07 p.m. the car was eastbound on Old Rt. 36 when it left the roadway and hit a power pole before landing upside down in a field.
Macon County voters to receive applications for mail-in ballots
DECATUR — Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner has announced that all registered voters in Macon County will be receiving applications for vote-by-mail ballots in compliance with Illinois law. All registered voters in Macon County will have the option to request a mail-in ballot for one election or for all...
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash. It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was […]
Weekender: August 19-21
Spend some time at Friday Night Live, Downtown Champaign, 6 to 8 p.m., free. There are just two more Fridays left for Friday Night Live, and the weather is perfect for enjoying some live music from local musicians on the street of Downtown Champaign. My favorite spot to land is usually on Market Street between Pour Bros. and Seven Saints. You can pour some beer from the wall and wander out to hear the music. You can find the full line up of this Friday's performers on the Friday Night Live Facebook page. (JM)
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Champaign home shot at twice in one day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug....
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
