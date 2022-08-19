Spend some time at Friday Night Live, Downtown Champaign, 6 to 8 p.m., free. There are just two more Fridays left for Friday Night Live, and the weather is perfect for enjoying some live music from local musicians on the street of Downtown Champaign. My favorite spot to land is usually on Market Street between Pour Bros. and Seven Saints. You can pour some beer from the wall and wander out to hear the music. You can find the full line up of this Friday's performers on the Friday Night Live Facebook page. (JM)

