Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Denton Has Found Its New Police ChiefLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
starlocalmedia.com
‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years on
The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights. A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories...
CandysDirt.com
This City Is Tops in Texas for Fixer-Uppers, and It’s Not The One You Think It Is
Which Texas city is a haven for fixer-uppers? If you replied, Waco, you’ve been watching the Magnolia Network or HGTV too much. Dallas is the No. 1 spot in Texas to buy a fixer-upper. RentCafé researched the nation’s 50 biggest cities and ranked Dallas seventh in its latest study....
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota-Based Super Food Restaurant Expanding into Texas
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound in late 2022.
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
