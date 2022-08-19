ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

dallasexpress.com

High Schools Selected for Second Annual Jerry Jones Classic

The second annual Jerry Jones Classic at The Star in Frisco will feature the Cedar Hill Longhorns facing off against the Rockwall Yellowjackets. The two teams will face off on Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s season-opening classic, where Rockwall defeated Cedar Hill 42-29.
CEDAR HILL, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'Back to Dallas': The Patriot Voice's QAnon Con Is Coming Home

The minds that brought Dallas the For God & Country Patriot Roundup in 2021, essentially a QAnon convention, will be back in town soon. This time, they’re calling it the For God & Country Victory Roundup. It's set for Nov. 18-20. The organizer is listed as The Patriot Voice,...
DALLAS, TX

