Lexington County, SC

Orangeburg County deputies searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a race car last seen in Orangeburg County earlier this month. Deputies responded to call on Aug. 16 at a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored. Security video depicted the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red...
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
24-year-old killed in Orangeburg County crash, coroner says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has named the man who died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Eutawville that injured two others. Harley Bozard, of Reevesville, died of injuries in the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said...
Lexington County, SC
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
South Carolina State
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
Plans moving forward for new mental health facility for DJJ youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans are moving forward for a new facility for youths in South Carolina’s juvenile justice system with the most severe mental health needs. The state legislature set aside about $20 million in the current state budget for the project, for which the need is pressing, the Department of Juvenile Justice’s leader said.
Sasaki’s huge day pushes RiverDogs to 9-6 win

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - Shane Sasaki went 4-5 with four extra-base hits as the Charleston RiverDogs got back in the win column with a 9-6 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park on Saturday night. Sasaki became the second RiverDogs player to hit two home runs in a single game and added a double and triple.
