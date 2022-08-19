Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Aynor’s Friday game canceled; Grand Strand shut out of state football polls
Tuesday afternoon, the Williamsburg County School District ruled that Kingstree would not be allowed to play Aynor this week as punishment for the Blazers’ on-field altercation with players from Manning near the end of their game over the weekend. The game, which was stopped with time left on the...
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Region V-5A quarterbacks start off 2022 by putting on a show
The Horry County contingent of quarterbacks in Region V-5A didn’t all win their season openers. But the signal callers at Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James each put on a show to kick off 2022. Socastee’s Rocco Wojcik, Conway’s Devin Grainger, St. James’s Connor Schwalm and Carolina Forest’s...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Tennis Center to be named after beloved high school coach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will soon bear the name of an award-winning coach who was loved throughout the Grand Strand community. To memorialize the late Rivers Lynch and the impact he had on his students and the community, the Myrtle Beach Tennis Center will be renamed after him.
WECT
Gator steals ball at Brunswick Co. golf course
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A golfer in Brunswick County was recently the victim of a four-legged golf ball thief. Angie Frost sent WECT this video of a small alligator walking back into the water with her golf ball in its mouth on the eighth hole at Cape Fear National Golf Course.
wbtw.com
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since they had heard from […]
local21news.com
PA woman bit by shark while on vacation at Myrtle Beach
WARNING: This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature. Myrtle Beach-Florence, SC (CNN) — The first day of a beach vacation ruined, not by rain or sunburn, but by a shark bite!. Karen Sites traveled from Pennsylvania to South Carolina, only to...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get the best hot dogs in South Carolina. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
WMBF
Pee Dee family searches for missing daughter; last known phone call in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee family is looking for their missing daughter who has not been heard from in a month. The family filed a missing person report case last week for Ashlyn Adams Wyatt. Her mother, Shane Gibson, started a Facebook page called ‘Find Ashlyn Adams Wyatt’ where posts have been shared many times and has even gotten the attention of the National Center for Missing and Endangered.
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
Sharks bite 2 people on same day at Myrtle Beach
Sharks bit two people swimming at Myrtle Beach earlier this week, according to local law enforcement.
myhorrynews.com
Lewis Funeral Services shares deaths
Kenneth Everett Bridges, 74, of Conway, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are serving the family. Call (843)...
Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday. Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop. “It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this […]
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
wpde.com
Fire crews rescue trapped passengers on Myrtle Beach Skywheel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Skywheel in Myrtle Beach had to be shut off following a manual extraction of passengers according to Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Christian Sliker. Sliker confirmed to ABC 15 News that they responded just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 for a report of...
