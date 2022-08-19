ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden & Gun

How a Food Friendship Makes One Restaurant the Place You Want to Be in Houston

Aaron Bludorn likens dinner service to a performance. The chef-owner of the Houston hotspot Bludorn says there are similarities: “You’re building something, creating something, and then all of sudden, boom, it’s there. And you’ve created something that someone else is going to enjoy. Your whole day leads up to it.”
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Katy Asian Town

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. You may have visited Houston’s Chinatown, but there’s another burgeoning...
HOUSTON, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Houston : 7 Most Visited Places In Houston, Texas

When planning a trip to Houston, Texas, you have a lot to choose from. The city offers a wide variety of attractions, from museums to outdoor activities. If you are a sports fanatic, you can check out the Astrodome, which is scheduled to reopen in the future. There are also many outdoor activities in Houston, such as bayou side hikes and food crawls in Asiatown. You can also take a music or art tour through Downtown Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at Acme Oyster House

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at Acme Oyster House. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

As Lulu's Turns One, Armandos Group Announces New Tex-Mex Hot Spot

PALACIOS MURPHY, THE boutique hospitality group behind the storied eatery Armandos, is expanding again just as Lulu’s celebrates its first birthday. Husband-and-wife team Cinda and Armando Palacios will open Mandito’s, a 165-seat Tex-Mex restaurant in the Bellaire neighborhood early next year. The duo opened the original Mandito’s, aka...
BELLAIRE, TX
momcollective.com

Reflections on Hurricane Harvey: Five Years Later

As we approach the 5 year anniversary of one of the worst disasters our city has ever experienced, we want to take time to offer reflections on Hurricane Harvey. Houston Moms does this best by sharing our stories, and offering hope and encouragement to moms who may have experienced or are experiencing similar memories and emotions.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Suspect wearing saggy pants, Jordan Retro sneakers robs ATM attendant in bank parking lot near Montrose

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an ATM attendant in the Montrose area. According to Houston police, on August 12 at around 1:15 p.m., an ATM technician was servicing a machine at a bank in the 1400 block of W. Gray when a man suddenly appeared, pointing a handgun.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Habitat for Humanity Hosts Homeownership Fair

Virtual event on Saturday, September 24 provides free resources and guidance to hopeful homeowners. Registration is now open for Houston Habitat for Humanity’s virtual Homeownership Fair slated for Saturday, September 24. This free event will provide hopeful home buyers with the resources and tools needed to begin their journey to homeownership. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish. The event is generously sponsored by East West Bank and Veritex Community Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE

