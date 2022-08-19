ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, SC

Multiple students injured in Chesterfield County school bus crash: officials

By Connor Lomis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVNuF_0hO0JUOU00

JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported in a Chesterfield County school bus crash Friday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

Officials say eight students were rushed to an area hospital, and 24 were on board in total. The kids were coming from Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.

The status of those students was updated Saturday afternoon with all students having since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies search for missing 20-year-old woman

Editor’s note: The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initially included an incorrect photo in their release. They have since sent the correct photo. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman. Wendy Lynn Jones, 20, of Maxton, was last seen on Aug. 12 in the Red Hill Road area, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRIC - ABC 8News

South Carolina principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
FOX8 News

Guilford College athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning by Montgomery County medical examiner

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
ABC News

K-9 helps find missing teenager in North Carolina: 'We're just really thankful'

A K-9 in North Carolina helped locate a missing teenage boy who had run away from home earlier this month. Maverick, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, who is trained in tracking, quickly sought out the child in a wooded area in Union County, North Carolina, which is southeast of Charlotte, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
PINEBLUFF, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy