Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author
Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
starlocalmedia.com
Opening number: A look at Week 1 matchups for Plano ISD, Lewisville ISD football
Thursday marks the start of another season of Texas high school football — the culmination of another busy offseason as teams across the state kick off with their sights set on a productive year on the gridiron.
fox4news.com
Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'
DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
KENS 5
PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain to north Texas
DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
starlocalmedia.com
Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
starlocalmedia.com
Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus
When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
dallasexpress.com
Local School District Bus Overturns
A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
San Angelo LIVE!
Tiger Cub Found in Dallas Rapper's Crib Is Not Missing from the Dallas Zoo
DALLAS – A Dallas rapper was arrested last week on weapons charges but authorities were surprised to find a tiger cub in his home and social media rumors circulated that the feline was missing from the Dallas zoo. Dallas Zoo authorities were quick to dispel those rumors. "We are...
