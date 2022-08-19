ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockwall, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Mesquite, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Allen resident Travis Davis: veteran and author

Travis Davis is working on publishing his first fiction novel, Flames of Deception, slated to be released Aug. 30. He has lived in Allen for over 25 years. In 1994, he and his wife visited a friend who lived in Richardson and had a clothing store in the strip center on Main and Highway 5. At the time Davis was in the Army and was looking to find a place to retire. When he retired from the Army, he pursued a job in the tech field. He got a job at ESD Technologies and moved to Allen.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
KENS 5

PHOTOS: Storms bring several inches of rain to north Texas

DALLAS — Storms overnight Sunday into Monday have dropped several inches of rain into North Texas, causing some localized flooding and nightmares for travelers. Here are some photos WFAA viewers shared of their area:. Photos of heavy rain in North Texas. WFAA Reporter Sydney Persing shot a video of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say

FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Dallas Arboretum plans 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration Weekend

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
starlocalmedia.com

Merriman Anderson Architects showcase new Coppell-based McLaren campus

When the globally renowned British automotive brand McLaren made the decision to move North American operations for its elite sports car division from New York to Texas, they turned to Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects (MAA) to conceptualize and design the 31,000 square-foot campus in Coppell. MAA masterminded the architecture and interiors for the showroom, training center, workshop, executive suite and administrative offices. It’s a marvel of a design for a building that represents an illustrious high-technology brand.
COPPELL, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local School District Bus Overturns

A bus carrying Fort Worth Independent School District students to school on Tuesday overturned after another driver cut the bus driver off. The incident on August 16 caused the bus driver to swerve, lose control, and drive off the road into a field. All three students on board and the driver escaped without any serious injuries. The students were taken to school after they had been checked for medical injury.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy