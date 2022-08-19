ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two shark bites reported in the past week at popular South Carolina beach

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Two swimmers have survived shark bites at a South Carolina beach this week, say officials.

Both victims were attacked at Myrtle Beach about half a mile apart, with one receiving a seriously injured forearm and the other a bite to the leg, according to police .

Authorities in the state say there is no way to know if the same shark carried out both attacks at South Carolina’s most popular beach.

Karen Sites of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, required hundreds of stitches in her arm following the attack, which took place in waist-deep water on the first day of her vacation.

“I just felt something, I guess, bite me and there was a shark on my arm,” Ms Sites told WPDE-TV.

Her eight-year-old grandson, Brian Sites, told the station that he heard his grandmother scream when she was bitten.

“I couldn’t even see the shark coming up, but all I saw was the shark jumped up and it didn’t even bite all the way,” he said.

“I’ll sit on the sand, but I ain’t going in the water,” he added.

Daniel Abel, a professor of Marine Science at Coastal Carolina University, told the station that shark bites were more common at this time of year.

“It’s very clearly a shark bite, when you look at the arc of the tooth marks and the damage that was done, my sympathies to the victim that’s a horrendous thing to go through,” he said.

And he added that there are precautions that people can take.

“Not to swim at dawn and dusk, there’s not many people in the water then and some of the sharks are closer and feeding. Don’t swim where there are schools of small fish offshore. Don’t swim near where people are fishing near piers.”

Shark attacks in the United States are still very rare, according to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the University of Florida.

Just 47 shark bites were recorded at beaches in the US in 201, the group’s data shows. Just four of those took place in South Carolina, while Florida saw the most with 28.

Juliette
4d ago

Why are people so shocked when they're in the ocean and bitten by a shark. Your in the ocean not you house. Sharks live in the ocean. Doesn't anyone read or watch the News. This happens every summer. Stop jumping around in the ocean.

The Independent

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
#Shark Week#Beaches#Shark Attacks#Shark Bites#Accident#Wpde Tv#Marine Science
Q 105.7

Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?

The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
QUOGUE, NY
Business Insider

LADbible

AOL Corp

The Independent

The Independent

