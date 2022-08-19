ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What investors should know about single-stock ETFs

The opportunity to reap quick returns in the short term is garnering appeal from ETF investors who are either bearish or bullish on a single stock. But as the latest way to trade single stocks takes off, there are key components of the products that investors should keep in mind before engaging.
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report

What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data

Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were set to open effectively flat Wednesday morning, following a mixed session Tuesday. Stocks had some momentum heading into August after a strong July, but things died down considerably as the summer rolled along. So far this month, the S&P 500 is about flat after jumping 9% in July. One strategist said markets are in a "tug of war" over what the economy is doing and what the Fed might do next. The central bank is expected to boost rates again in September as inflation remains high. Markets are through the thick of earnings season, too. Tech plays Salesforce and Nvidia are set to report after the bell Wednesday, while Peloton, Gap, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are on tap Thursday.
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Palo Alto crushes it, Zoom tries to mask reality

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), like they say in the horse Racing Form: "going away." This thing has just pulled ahead after CEO Nikesh Arora took it from being a firewall company to being cloud native and hybrid cloud security play. What a fantastic quarter. The stock jumped more than 10% in Tuesday's premarket. PANW is in the Club Bullpen, which is our watch-list for stocks we're considering add to our portfolio.
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says

Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
Stock futures rise slightly following the S&P 500's third straight losing day

Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday as investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.16%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.25% and 0.29%. Both the Dow and the...
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
European markets mixed as global investors wait for Fed

LONDON — European markets were muted on Wednesday as new hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker kept investors hesitant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline by mid-morning. Basic resources fell 1.4% while household goods added 0.5%. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated...
88% of investors worry about inflation, rate hikes. Here's how to prepare your portfolio as interest rates continue to rise

After nearly eight months of market volatility, many investors still worry about rising interest rates and how they affect their portfolio. Advisors suggest shorter-maturity bonds, which may be less sensitive to interest rate changes. However, it’s critical to have a well-diversified portfolio based on your risk tolerance and goals, experts...
Cramer's lightning round: Nokia is 'the definition of dead money'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cleveland-Cliffs: "If we're going to do steels, I like Cleveland-Cliffs very cheap, but Nucor is almost has cheap, and it's got a much better record and is a cleaner steel producer. That's what we want right now."
First-time buyers show more demand for mortgages, even as interest rates rise

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.65% from 5.45%. "Last week's purchase results varied, with conventional applications declining 2% and government applications increasing 4%, which is potentially a sign of more first-time homebuyer activity," said Joel Kan, an MBA economist.
REAL ESTATE

