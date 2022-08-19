Read full article on original website
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
CNBC
What investors should know about single-stock ETFs
The opportunity to reap quick returns in the short term is garnering appeal from ETF investors who are either bearish or bullish on a single stock. But as the latest way to trade single stocks takes off, there are key components of the products that investors should keep in mind before engaging.
CNBC
Quite shocking problem with supply right now, oil analyst Paul Sankey warns
Paul Sankey of Sankey Research on what's next for the energy space. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso, Karen Finerman and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Big week for semis as Nvidia and Marvell are set to report
What to look for in the semi space ahead of Nvidia and Marvell earnings. CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington, Cerity's Jim Lebenthal and Short Hills Steve Weiss, discuss.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were set to open effectively flat Wednesday morning, following a mixed session Tuesday. Stocks had some momentum heading into August after a strong July, but things died down considerably as the summer rolled along. So far this month, the S&P 500 is about flat after jumping 9% in July. One strategist said markets are in a "tug of war" over what the economy is doing and what the Fed might do next. The central bank is expected to boost rates again in September as inflation remains high. Markets are through the thick of earnings season, too. Tech plays Salesforce and Nvidia are set to report after the bell Wednesday, while Peloton, Gap, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are on tap Thursday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Petco, Brinker International, Nordstrom
Petco (WOOF) – The pet products retailer fell short of Street forecasts on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, and cut its full year outlook as it faced higher costs. Petco shares fell 5.3% in the premarket. Brinker International (EAT) – The parent of the...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Palo Alto crushes it, Zoom tries to mask reality
Palo Alto Networks (PANW), like they say in the horse Racing Form: "going away." This thing has just pulled ahead after CEO Nikesh Arora took it from being a firewall company to being cloud native and hybrid cloud security play. What a fantastic quarter. The stock jumped more than 10% in Tuesday's premarket. PANW is in the Club Bullpen, which is our watch-list for stocks we're considering add to our portfolio.
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 should keep trending higher for now, Cramer says
Technical analysis from the veteran chartist Ralph Vince indicates the stock market should be able to keep trending higher in the near term, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "Please don't get too complacent as there are signs that not all is well as we go into the final third of the year," the "Mad Money" host cautioned.
CNBC
Tech is a deflationary business, says Tech Advisor's Steve Milunovich
Steve Milunovich with Tech Advisor LLC. joins 'Power Lunch' to address fears of a tech stock slowdown, the deflationary capacity of technology, and the valuation of semiconductor companies.
CNBC
Stock futures rise slightly following the S&P 500's third straight losing day
Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday as investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.16%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.25% and 0.29%. Both the Dow and the...
CNBC
The big picture with Nvidia has not really changed, says BofA's Arya
Vivek Arya, Bank of America Securities semiconductor analyst, joins 'The Exchange to discuss Nvidia, which reports earnings after the bell tomorrow. He also weighs in on Intel.
CNBC
Coinbase CEO says crypto exchange has ongoing plans to cut costs and is actively engaged with regulators
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told CNBC the company is taking a close look at where it can cut costs as industry and economic challenges continue to surface. Armstrong said the current downturn is reminiscent of what the company has dealt with in the past. The CEO said he expects to...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Can't recommend ChargePoint because it's unprofitable
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Veru: "No, [I don't think Veru shares will increase as much as Moderna's did if Veru's Covid treatment receives emergency use clearance]. I think Veru also needs to have that expanded needs of breast cancer, too."
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Twitter, Zoom, Palo Alto Networks, Macy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Zoom Video — Zoom sank 16.5% after missing on revenue estimates for the previous quarter due to a strong dollar. The videoconferencing company also cut its forecast for the full year amid slowing revenue growth. Twitter – Shares of...
CNBC
European markets mixed as global investors wait for Fed
LONDON — European markets were muted on Wednesday as new hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker kept investors hesitant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered around the flatline by mid-morning. Basic resources fell 1.4% while household goods added 0.5%. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated...
CNBC
88% of investors worry about inflation, rate hikes. Here's how to prepare your portfolio as interest rates continue to rise
After nearly eight months of market volatility, many investors still worry about rising interest rates and how they affect their portfolio. Advisors suggest shorter-maturity bonds, which may be less sensitive to interest rate changes. However, it’s critical to have a well-diversified portfolio based on your risk tolerance and goals, experts...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Nokia is 'the definition of dead money'
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cleveland-Cliffs: "If we're going to do steels, I like Cleveland-Cliffs very cheap, but Nucor is almost has cheap, and it's got a much better record and is a cleaner steel producer. That's what we want right now."
CNBC
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng tanks 12% after wider-than-expected loss and weak car delivery guidance
Xpeng's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged more than 12% on Wednesday after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter. Xpeng said it expects to deliver between 29,000 and 31,000 electric vehicles in the third quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of around 13% to 20.8%. The...
CNBC
First-time buyers show more demand for mortgages, even as interest rates rise
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 5.65% from 5.45%. "Last week's purchase results varied, with conventional applications declining 2% and government applications increasing 4%, which is potentially a sign of more first-time homebuyer activity," said Joel Kan, an MBA economist.
