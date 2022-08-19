Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were set to open effectively flat Wednesday morning, following a mixed session Tuesday. Stocks had some momentum heading into August after a strong July, but things died down considerably as the summer rolled along. So far this month, the S&P 500 is about flat after jumping 9% in July. One strategist said markets are in a "tug of war" over what the economy is doing and what the Fed might do next. The central bank is expected to boost rates again in September as inflation remains high. Markets are through the thick of earnings season, too. Tech plays Salesforce and Nvidia are set to report after the bell Wednesday, while Peloton, Gap, Dollar General and Dollar Tree are on tap Thursday.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO