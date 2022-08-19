Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
A day of music to help warm up the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local non-profit is looking to warm up the homeless. On Saturday, Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, held its first fundraiser, called “A Day of Music”. The event featured food, games, a series of raffles, and performances from 5 bands. The proceeds...
vasttourist.com
20 Best & Fun things to do in Alexandria Bay NY (New York)
Are you looking for fun things to do in Alexandria Bay NY? This small town has so much to offer visitors, and many of these attractions are free or low-cost. Several activities cost money, but won’t break the bank. Alexandria Bay will be right up your alley if you...
vasttourist.com
Top 15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY That Offer the Best Dining Services
If you’re planning on visiting Alexandria Bay anytime soon, here are the ten best restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY, that you need to check out while you’re there!. Alexandria Bay might not be the largest city in New York, but it’s one of the most charming, which makes it the perfect weekend getaway destination! While dining out in Alexandria Bay can be pretty pricey, there are plenty of great options with prices that won’t break the bank.
wwnytv.com
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
wwnytv.com
Why are there World War II era planes at Watertown airport?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a step back in time at the Watertown International Airport. Training planes used during World War II flew in on Thursday night. Known as “Texans,” they’re in the north country for an event at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton.
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna
WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
wwnytv.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Start your engines and check your pockets because an eye-catching 1968 Dodge Charger is looking for a new home. According to the mechanic who maintains it, the car won’t come cheap. Without a scratch in sight, it’s like stepping into a time...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs
THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say
TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
informnny.com
Fort Drum personnel asked to ‘safely turn in’ ammunition, explosives
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next week, there will be “no questions asked” at Fort Drum’s Amnesty Day. This is an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum personnel to safely turn in ammunition and explosives at a collection point within Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Hermon man killed in crash
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
informnny.com
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
wwnytv.com
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Massena man who interrupted his own trial to plead guilty has now forced a delay in sentencing. Twenty-three-year-old Blakely Houle’s sentencing on manslaughter and assault charges was delayed Monday after he complained about his defense attorney. Houle told St. Lawrence County Court Judge...
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
Comments / 1