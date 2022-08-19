ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Comments / 1

Related
wwnytv.com

A day of music to help warm up the homeless

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local non-profit is looking to warm up the homeless. On Saturday, Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, held its first fundraiser, called “A Day of Music”. The event featured food, games, a series of raffles, and performances from 5 bands. The proceeds...
WATERTOWN, NY
vasttourist.com

Top 15 Best Restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY That Offer the Best Dining Services

If you’re planning on visiting Alexandria Bay anytime soon, here are the ten best restaurants in Alexandria Bay NY, that you need to check out while you’re there!. Alexandria Bay might not be the largest city in New York, but it’s one of the most charming, which makes it the perfect weekend getaway destination! While dining out in Alexandria Bay can be pretty pricey, there are plenty of great options with prices that won’t break the bank.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
Ogdensburg, NY
Society
wwnytv.com

Why are there World War II era planes at Watertown airport?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a step back in time at the Watertown International Airport. Training planes used during World War II flew in on Thursday night. Known as “Texans,” they’re in the north country for an event at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: North Country man charged with criminal mischief in Wilna

WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation in the wake of a criminal mischief incident, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief (w/intent to damage property).
WILNA, NY
wwnytv.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Port City#Nao
wwnytv.com

Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Start your engines and check your pockets because an eye-catching 1968 Dodge Charger is looking for a new home. According to the mechanic who maintains it, the car won’t come cheap. Without a scratch in sight, it’s like stepping into a time...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs

THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
TURIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Hermon man killed in crash

TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
RUSSELL, NY
informnny.com

Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County

DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Massena man who interrupted his own trial to plead guilty has now forced a delay in sentencing. Twenty-three-year-old Blakely Houle’s sentencing on manslaughter and assault charges was delayed Monday after he complained about his defense attorney. Houle told St. Lawrence County Court Judge...
MASSENA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest

PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy