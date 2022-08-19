Read full article on original website
Construction is back underway at a local retirement community
We’ve been hard at work tracking what little progress has been made at the Connect 55 construction site. 27 news previously reported that Connect 55, near Hummer Sports Park, has been sitting with no work being done; that is, until today. A small crew of construction workers are at the site making some progress. Construction […]
K-State Extension offering gardener educational events
Riley County Extension Agent Gregg Eyestone invites residents to a couple of educational events. Saturday at Blueville Nursery is free. The Master Gardener Trainees Course is $100. In return, the students will volunteer to help educate the community in gardening skills. The course is eight classes, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information and to apply, go to https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
Emporia High School football team under investigation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
In Focus 8/22/22: Sunset Zoo, Meadowlark, VFW Post 1786
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood highlighted various events and programs coming up at the zoo, including Brew at the Zoo, School Safari Days and the Afterschool Zoo Crew. Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program Leader Michelle Haub and Community First National Bank Senior...
GoFundMe created for hospitalized Wamego mail truck driver
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for travel and medical expenses as a Wamego man continues to recover in a Kansas City hospital following a head-on three-car collision. Sarah Fillinger, a family member, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the...
Bethany Receives $500,000 Gift
A half-million dollar gift will allow Bethany College in Lindsborg to revitalize its campus. According to the school, the Dean Coughenour Trust committee designated a generous $500,000 gift to Bethany College to fund the west end campus revitalization project and other infrastructure initiatives as identified by the 2022-2027 campus master plan.
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
Riley County senior shares his love for Jeeps
Lowell May, affectionately nicknamed “Old May”, has a passion for Jeeps and enjoys sharing his love for and knowledge of the vehicle with members of the community. May spoke at the Riley County Senior Center Friday about the car’s military origin. May’s Jeep passion started back in...
Demolition work nearly completed on former Hornets Pointe apartment complex
The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manhattan (KS)
Manhattan is a city in Kansas, It was established in the 1850s by emigrants from the New England Emigrant Aid Company. Manhattan is commonly referred to as “Little Apple” in comparison with New York City’s Manhattan. This city is the county seat of Riley County, Kansas, United States.
Sara Burgess leading by example on Topeka West football coaching staff
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First year head coach Russell Norton said in three to five years he’ll be asking Wide receivers coach Sara Burgess for a job. “She knows how to communicate with everybody on every level and I’m telling you, it’s going to take her places. I’ve told her since day one, she can be a Rockstar in this business.”
Residents to consider expansion of Pottawatomie County Commission in November, following successful petition
Pottawatomie County residents will consider expanding the commission this November after a successful grassroots petition effort was waged by a member of the Planning Commission. It’s the second ballot question for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Earlier this month, the commission unanimously approved a resolution asking voters to consider...
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
Junction City couple hospitalized after SUV strikes I-70 road debris
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Kenworth semi driven by Thomas Bolds, 55, Olathe, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Carlson Road. The vehicle's left front tire blew. A 2020 Ford Explorer...
A new professional basketball team set to come to Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball fans in Topeka, the city is about to have a new professional team called the Topeka Wizards. The team held their first tryouts Saturday afternoon. Leaders with the organization say it’s been 32 years since a professional team hit the hardwood. They were called the...
Emporia has wettest day since mid-May
After two strong days of rain, the Emporia area dried out Sunday. It may keep doing so for the next five days. Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 1.99 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. Friday alone had 1.37 inches, which was the city’s wettest day since Tuesday, May 17.
Topeka 75 highway section reduced to one lane due to bridge inspection
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Work crews are set to begin bridge inspection work soon, the Kansas Department of Transportation says. Southbound U.S. 75 Highway in Topeka will be reduced to one lane while crews with KDOT inspect the section that crosses over the Kansas River. The inspection will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and run to […]
Highway 24 road work in Topeka may impact your commute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lane closures are expected on U.S. Highway 24 in Topeka when a milling and overlay project starts later this week. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, construction on U.S. Hwy 24 between Northwest Rochester Road and Northwest Tyler Street will begin on Aug. 25. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures. Traffic […]
