Northern Illinois went from lovable underdog to leader of the Mid-American Conference pack in one season. Staying in front will be no walk in the park. After coach Thomas Hammock’s winless 2020 squad rebounded to win last year’s league championship, the Huskies begin this season with a deeper, more experienced roster — and the tag of preseason favorite. “We had a great year last year, but there’s still a lot of things we could have done better,” quarterback Rocky Lombardi said during the MAC’s recent media day. “I don’t like to look too much at outside noise, good or bad. For us, it’s just about going out and handling what we do.”

