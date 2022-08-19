ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Demi Lovato’s ’29’ Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes

DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles). The most shocking song on the album has been “29.” Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, teased the song just before releasing it in full and many were quick to point out the allusions to her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebel Wilson
Footwear News

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Bring Clashing Colors & Patterns to Life at Dentist Office

In the early hours of the morning on Aug. 24, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York for a dentist appointment. Both parties were dressed in oversized and colorful streetwear and eye-catching footwear. Post-pregnancy, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress has preferred more relaxed silhouettes with pops of color. In that same vein, Rihanna wore an oversized blue, yellow, and white jersey with short sleeves which she paired with green and black checkered trousers with a similarly breezy fit. The Barbadian singer carried a neon green snakeskin purse on her arm fitted with bamboo handles and went undercover in rectangular...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy