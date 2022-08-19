Boston radio hosts emphatically call Patriots-Panthers brawl live from training camp: “Jesus Christmas!”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Related
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Awful Announcing
ESPN responds to Sunday Night Baseball clip of Little Leaguers placing cotton on Black teammate’s head
Sunday night, ESPN aired an incident involving Little Leaguers that sparked social media outrage over the video’s racial insensitivity. The 2022 MLB Little League Classic took place this week, an annual ESPN broadcast held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from the Little League World Series. During the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, ESPN aired a video of players from the Midwest Region Little League team sticking what appeared to be a cotton-like material on a Black teammate’s head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Awful Announcing
Hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming umpire’s call on ESPN’s desire to fix the Little League World Series
Kids say the darndest things during the Little League World Series, and ESPN learned that firsthand over the weekend. During Saturday afternoon’s Little League World Series broadcast on ABC, Iowa was convinced they caught Washington’s batter looking at strike three to secure a 6-3 victory. The umpire, however, didn’t agree, calling the pitch ball four to prolong the game.
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Yardbarker
Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz pleads with Red Sox to sign Rafael Devers to long-term deal: 'Let's not be stupid'
Both David Ortiz and Mike Lowell were vital pieces to the Boston Red Sox 2007 World Series championship team. Ortiz of course, helped the Red Sox break the "Curse of the Bambino" with a World Series title in 2004, helped lead the franchise to another championship in 2013 and was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Comments / 0