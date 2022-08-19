Read full article on original website
Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
GV Wire
Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover
The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
Bakersfield Now
Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs
MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
thesungazette.com
Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water
TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
Skeletal remains found in Visalia construction site
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found. Detectives with the Violent […]
KMPH.com
More FOX26 viewers complain of issues with American Home Shield
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — After FOX26 News aired a report about a family struggling with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, complaints about AHS from other families started flooding into our newsroom. Tuesday will mark 3 full months that Cynthia and Kieran Daly have been without air conditioning.
EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, the aftershocks hit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan […]
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
New Crumbl Cookies locations open in South Valley
Crumbl Cookies recently opened new locations in several cities nationwide. That includes a new shop on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia and one on 12th Street in Hanford.
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
KMJ
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited
A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
Porterville Recorder
'That Is Correct:' Fire Captain testifies library fire human caused
VISALIA – A fire captain in charge of investigating the fire which destroyed the former Porterville Library on February, 18, 2020 took the witness stand for more than an hour on Friday during Day 3 of the Jurisdictional Hearing (trial) of the two youth who are charged with conspiracy, arson and manslaughter for starting the fire which killed Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
1 teen charged with arson in deadly Porterville Library fire
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the two teenagers arrested following the deadly Porterville Library fire in February 2020 is now facing two counts of aggravated arson, according to an announcement by the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The two unidentified teenagers, who were both 13 years old at the time of the […]
KMPH.com
Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
Fire, explosions rock Kingsburg after deadly train crash
'It was instant, just 'boom'... catastrophic!': One person has died after a train crashed into a semi-truck on Thursday evening, sparking flames and explosions and causing many roads to be shut down.
KMPH.com
Man wanted for auto theft runs into freeway, struck by vehicle in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man found in a stolen vehicle takes police on a chase and runs onto a freeway in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received an alert from a License Plate Reader (LPD) on Sunday night near Leland Ave. and Hillman St. When officers arrived, they found...
