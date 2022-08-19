ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County community gets $7.2M for new well

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources. Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the […]
GV Wire

Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover

The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
Bakersfield Now

Visalia woman identified as person who drowned in Miracle Hot Springs

MIRACLE HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the person who drowned in the Miracle Hot Springs area of the Kern River as 55-year-old Jill Erin Todd of Visalia. The sheriff's office was called to an apparent drowning in Miracle Hot Springs, west of...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tipton receives millions to combat contaminated water

TIPTON – Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act was put towards water access improvements in the community of Tipton. The Tulare County Board of Supervisors allocated $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Aug. 16 to improve water quality and access for the unincorporated community of Tipton. Residents can expect three different projects that will aid in cleaner water to be completed by the end of December 2023.
TIPTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Skeletal remains found in Visalia construction site

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found. Detectives with the Violent […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

More FOX26 viewers complain of issues with American Home Shield

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — After FOX26 News aired a report about a family struggling with their home warranty company, American Home Shield, complaints about AHS from other families started flooding into our newsroom. Tuesday will mark 3 full months that Cynthia and Kieran Daly have been without air conditioning.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
KTLA

500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited

A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said in a news […]
Porterville Recorder

'That Is Correct:' Fire Captain testifies library fire human caused

VISALIA – A fire captain in charge of investigating the fire which destroyed the former Porterville Library on February, 18, 2020 took the witness stand for more than an hour on Friday during Day 3 of the Jurisdictional Hearing (trial) of the two youth who are charged with conspiracy, arson and manslaughter for starting the fire which killed Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot at home in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Saturday morning at a home in Tulare County, according to deputies. The Tulare Count Sheriff’s Office was called for reports of a man shot at a home around 2:20 a.m. in the 12400 block of Whiteaker Avenue in Orosi.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

