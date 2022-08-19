Sharon Belton-Cottman of Buffalo Named Big 5 School District Chairperson, Cynthia Elliott of Rochester Named Vice-Chair

Read full article on original website
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Local teacher shortage concerns before schools return to session?
School is almost back in session in Western New York, but it’s not without some shortages of teachers for kids across all levels of learning. Read more here:
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
Buffalo Public Schools distribute free meals to the community
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 30, schools will be distributing 7-days worth of breakfast and lunch meals with fresh produce and dairy products. The distribution will take place from 9-11 a.m.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
Rochester nonprofit seeks community help to support youth mental health needs
Located in the heart of Rochester's Lyell-Otis neighborhood, Cameron Community Ministries specializes in youth after-school and summer programs among a variety of community outreach.
“It’s a mess”: Voters head to polls for second primary Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second primary this summer. Some are expecting low turnout because of the split election. The Congressional and State Senate primaries were pushed back from June to August because of the lengthy redistricting process in Albany. Due to the Census and […]
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
WKBW-TV
Multiple events honoring the Jefferson 10
BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The 34th annual Taking it to the Streets Festival brought the community together at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. Organizer Anita Williams said events like this one aim to spread love and well-being. "Its important to the community because this event sends a sense...
WKBW-TV
Walden Galleria to host ‘WNY Get Hired Job Fair’ on September 14
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced it will host the "WNY Get Hired Job Fair" on September 14. The job fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lower level near the Apple Store. "The WNY Get Hired Job Fair is a convenient opportunity...
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
Shea’s leader accused of “toxic” work environment
The leader of Shea's Performing Arts Center is under the spotlight. As the Buffalo News first reported at least ten full-time staffers have left their jobs.
Woman Charged with Murder of Another in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been charged for the shooting murder of a...
Community leaders respond to news of 16-year-old Emily Keiper's death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days after 16-year-old Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia formally announced two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, are facing felony charges - including 2nd-degree murder and attempted robbery.
