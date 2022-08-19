Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Nashville Parent
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops
The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
wilsonpost.com
Realtor wins $20M sales award
April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
Metro launches next phase of East Bank vision
Metro Nashville has released its Imagine East Bank Draft Vision after 18 months of community input. They're launching the next phase asking for even more feedback.
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
findingkathybrown.com
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville strikes late to reach LLWS championship semifinal
Not many Little League World Series baseball coaches can rely on 12-year-old “veterans.” Fortunately for Randy Huth, he has two such players. Jack Rhodes and William Satinoff – who are playing in their second consecutive LLWS – both provided dramatic plays Monday in the final innings as Nolensville scored three runs in the seventh to clinch a 5-2 victory to overcome a stiff challenge from the Great Lakes regional champs of Hagerstown, Indiana.
mainstreetmaury.com
Offense carries Spring Hill past Columbia Academy for third win
In her first year as girls soccer coach at Columbia Academy, Ellie Butterfield could foresee some tough times for the Lady Bulldogs. Spring Hill ninth-year coach Robert Walker knows tougher times likely lay ahead for his Lady Raiders.
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
WSMV
Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
williamsonhomepage.com
HCA seeks emergency medical facility in Bellevue, will in part service Williamson
TriStar Centennial Medical Center officials are seeking an emergency medical facility in Bellevue, with a March 2024 opening eyed. According to a document submitted to the state’s Health Facilities Commission, the approximately $15.52 million facility would be located on about 3.4 acres of raw land with addresses of 7730 and 7734 Highway 70 S.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday
The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Nashville Parent
‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
Nolensville baseball team aiming to stay perfect at Little League World Series
Nolensville is 2-0 and find themselves in the winner's bracket going into Monday afternoon's game against the Great Lakes regional champs from Indiana.
clarksvillenow.com
3-way race coming up for Clarksville mayor, 3 City Council races contested
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final list is in, and we have three people running for Clarksville mayor, plus three contested City Council seats. Also on the Nov. 8 ballot will be Tennessee governor, the District 7 Congress seat, state House and state Senate races. Here’s who’s running...
restaurantclicks.com
Nashville’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Memphis may be the Tennessee city known for soul music and style, but don’t overlook Nashville when talking about soul food. There is no lack of delicious fried chicken from Downtown to the outskirts of town. You can find mouth-watering banana pudding served in a beautiful 1800s mansion and...
Hendersonville, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Beech High School football team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Sumner Resource Authority fire causing delay in trash pickup
The City of Gallatin will be experiencing a trash pickup this week due to a fire at the Sumner Resource Authority.
