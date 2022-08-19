ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops

The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
FRANKLIN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Realtor wins $20M sales award

April Harrington, the Principal Broker at EXIT Real Estate Experts in Old Hickory, was recently awarded Top Gun Award by EXIT Southeast. The Top Gun Award recognizes sales professionals who have reached $20 million in sales for the 2021 sales year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022).
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Hill, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
findingkathybrown.com

The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)

The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville strikes late to reach LLWS championship semifinal

Not many Little League World Series baseball coaches can rely on 12-year-old “veterans.” Fortunately for Randy Huth, he has two such players. Jack Rhodes and William Satinoff – who are playing in their second consecutive LLWS – both provided dramatic plays Monday in the final innings as Nolensville scored three runs in the seventh to clinch a 5-2 victory to overcome a stiff challenge from the Great Lakes regional champs of Hagerstown, Indiana.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Usta#United States#Business Industry#Linus Business#Usta Regional Hq#Crossings#Gamble Design#Lifetime Fitness
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town

It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Mass EV charging station manufacturer opens in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wave of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be hitting roadways across America - many of them coming from a new facility in Wilson County. Tritium had its grand opening celebration in Lebanon on Tuesday. The global leader in fast charging stations for EVs intends to build between 10,000 and 30,000 fast charging stations each year.
LEBANON, TN
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville continues Little League World Series push Monday

The Nolensville Little League baseball team plays Monday at 2 p.m. on ESPN in the Little League World Series. Nolensville faces the Great Lakes region champion Hagerstown, Indiana, with a spot in the championship semifinal in the 10-team United States bracket up for grabs. The local boys won their first two games on the big stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
Nashville Parent

‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Gov. Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, Agricultural Enterprise Fund is a program that incentivizes new or expanding agricultural, food, and forestry businesses in Tennessee and supports Governor Lee’s priorities of job creation and economic growth in rural areas. Awards are made to those who demonstrate a...
TENNESSEE STATE
103GBF

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN
restaurantclicks.com

Nashville’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Memphis may be the Tennessee city known for soul music and style, but don’t overlook Nashville when talking about soul food. There is no lack of delicious fried chicken from Downtown to the outskirts of town. You can find mouth-watering banana pudding served in a beautiful 1800s mansion and...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy