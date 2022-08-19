Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Jackson Chamber, Tyler Guy Fund make plans for teen center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A meeting was held at the Jackson Chamber Tuesday to continue talks on creating a safe, but fun, center for teenagers. Sabrina Blue, the Chair of the Tyler Guy Fund, visited the Jackson Chamber to shed light on the importance of the fund. “The purpose of...
WBBJ
JPD says to be on lookout for missing man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout. The department says that 68-year-old Douglass Ray Reasons walked away from his home in the 1000 block Campbell around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The department says he may be in the North Highland and...
WBBJ
Redbone’s celebrates 16 years of service
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson restaurant threw a party and invited their customers!. Redbone’s Restaurant in Jackson is celebrating another year in business, and held a Sweet 16 party Tuesday evening, celebrating 16 years serving their customers. The restaurant specializes in cuisine made famous in Memphis and New...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
WBBJ
theLOCAL to welcome three new shops in September
JACKSON, Tenn. — New businesses are coming to the downtown Jackson area. The three new businesses are coming to theLOCAL, a space in downtown where micro-business owners get a chance to bring their ideas to life. The first one is Lamont’s Kitchen, catering to the community with the “jar...
WBBJ
Search continues for missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person. “First time anybody meets him,...
WBBJ
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
WBBJ
American Legion Legacy Run rides into Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the National Legacy Run are continuing to pay tribute to veterans across the nation. The roar of hundreds of motorcycles rolled on to the roadway headed for the American Legion’s National Convention. The 16th annual Legacy Run began Sunday afternoon at the USS...
WBBJ
West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
WBBJ
Jackson Animal Shelter seeks homes for felines
JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new furbaby… a Jackson shelter can help. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page, they are currently in need of placements for their feline population. The organization has several cats and kittens available for adoption now. They have both...
WBBJ
Michigan business to expand into south Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
WBBJ
Frances Virginia Johnson
Frances Virginia Johnson, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home in Humboldt, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the Baily Park, 2400 Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343. Mrs. Johnson was born...
WBBJ
Events the week of August 22, 2022 in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in West Tennessee this week!. Roasted Bean Coffee Shop Opens (Jackson) Lunch and Learn Crafts (Jackson) Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) After Hours Movie (Jackson) Saturday, August 27. Sweet Tea & Southern Pickin’s Festival (McKenzie) Cruisin’ For Cancer Car...
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
WBBJ
Update: Circle of Hope Telethon raises $1.5 million
JACKSON, Tenn. — For almost four decades, one organization has been raising funds. Organizers say is important in helping children and families here in West Tennessee. The 39th Annual ‘Circles of Hope’ telethon seen Sunday on WBBJ-TV, ABC 7 has officially come to a close and with big results.
WBBJ
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
WBBJ
Brownsville-Haywood Co. Animal Shelter over capacity, seeks community’s help
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter is seeking help from the community to curb their capacity levels. Tiffany Locke with the shelter says they are currently over capacity for both cats and dogs. “We currently have about 40 to 45 dogs,” Locke said. “We are overrun with...
WBBJ
City leaders announce ‘City Hall Pop-up’ event coming soon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Have you ever wanted to stop by city hall to have your questions answered but didn’t have the resources available to get there? Now city hall is coming to you.. Jackson City Hall is planning their first ‘City Hall Pop-up’ this next week where many...
WBBJ
Carl Alexander Stewart
Carl Alexander Stewart, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home in Stanton, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation for the Stewart Family will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
WBBJ
City to unveil two ‘FREEdges’ to combat food insecurity
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to help those with food insecurity. The City of Jackson, in partnership with JACOA and First United Methodist downtown, will be unveiling two free community fridges. This project is sponsored by the highly-competitive 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant. It was awarded...
