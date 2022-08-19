Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left
MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68. Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Star Says He Will No Longer Be “Marketable”
When he returns to WWE TV, a RAW star promises that viewers will see more of his real side. “i’ve always found myself toning down who i am to be more “marketable”…and because of that i find myself trying to find myself. im pakistani. im indian. im american. im muslim. im mustafa ali. and im gonna embrace all that. screw being marketable. im gonna be a message.”
WWE・
mmanews.com
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
mmanews.com
Watch: Usman Reflects On KO Loss In First Post-UFC 278 Interview
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his first interview since being brutally knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. This past weekend, Usman entered the Octagon in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena with a sixth successful title defense on his mind. Through four rounds, it appeared almost certain that “The Nigerian Nightmare” would be leaving Utah with that goal accomplished and having taken another step towards certain 170-pound GOAT status.
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows
MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap. Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.
mmanews.com
Tom Hardy Wins Gold At BJJ Tournament, Pulls Off Armbar
Not only does Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy kick ass on the big screen, but he is doing it on the BJJ circuit as well. Hardy is a British actor known for his roles as Eddie Brock in Venom, Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tommy in the MMA film Warrior, among other things. However, he has also been an avid fan of combat sports, showing up at UFC events and training in Brazilian jiu-Jitsu for several years.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams His Opponent To Sleep At AUFC 40
MMA fighter Ahmed Abdelaziz showed no mercy to his opponent in earning a brutal slam knockout at Arabian Ultimate Fighting Championship 40. Abdelaziz competed on the AUFC 40 card in Cairo, EG this past weekend. It didn’t take long for him to impose his will, pick up his opponent and slam him to the canvas for the finish.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Massive P4P Shakeups Following UFC 278
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 278, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was the pound-for-pound king. It seemed he was well on his way to retaining both that title and his welterweight strap when facing Leon Edwards in the night’s main event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Lebanese Fighter Matched With Israeli Pulls Out Of Tournament
An amateur MMA fighter from Lebanon recently pulled out of a major international tournament, reportedly due to being matched up with an opponent from Israel. Lebanese competitor Charbel Abou Daher was a participant in the 2022 Youth IMMAF Championships, which took place in Abu Dhabi from August 17 to August 20.
mmanews.com
Helwani Defends Luke Rockhold’s Legacy Against Jake Paul
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani went back and forth with Jake Paul on Twitter after the YouTuber-turned-boxer criticized Luke Rockhold’s display at UFC 278. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, former middleweight champion Rockhold returned to action for the first time since 2019. Having suffered three knockout losses in his previous four outings, many were expecting the veteran to fall to a similar fate at the hands of Paulo Costa in Utah.
mmanews.com
McGregor Advocates No Family At Fights After Usman Loss
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has assessed the decision to have family present at fights following Kamaru Usman‘s defeat at UFC 278. This past Saturday, Usman targeted another in-Octagon family celebration following a sixth successful defense of the welterweight title he’d held since 2019. But instead, he awoke to the sight of arena lights and a jubilant Leon Edwards soaking in the arena noise, which he’d invoked with a truly vicious head-kick knockout.
mmanews.com
Khabib Ponders If Usman Will Be The Same After UFC 278 KO
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has questioned how such a brutal knockout loss will affect former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman moving forward. Having brushed past the challenges posed by Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal en route to five successful defenses, Usman hoped to add a sixth to his reign this past weekend at UFC 278.
Comments / 0