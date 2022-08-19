ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Comments / 5

Moni B.
4d ago

Remember now, you'd be purchasing AGRICULTURAL land, not land to build your mansion on or land to build a structure for you (or others) to live in, with a tiny vegetable garden in the front yard, while calling yourself a "Gentleman Farmer". That's NOT how it works.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KITV.com

Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65

HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60. A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Higher Mortgage Rates and Fewer Sales May Finally Be Affecting Prices

The median prices of single-family homes and condominiums sold on Oʻahu have continued to rise this summer despite fewer sales since mortgage rates began increasing this year. But that may change soon, if dropping listing prices are any indication. “Where we used to put a listing live, within a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu BWS using 'enhanced testing' to detect potential contaminants in local water supply

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working to detect potential contaminants in the Honolulu water supply with enhanced testing. Testing has been conducted from a monitoring well in Moanalua Valley that's been in operation since 1945, before the area was developed. The well now sits in a homeowner's yard, so coordination with the owner has been crucial.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Wahiawa, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu offering interest-free, down-payment home loans up to $40,000

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a million dollars for interest-free down-payment home loans is available for qualifying Oahu residents from the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS). The DCS says it’s accepting pre-eligibility applications for the $550,000 in HOME funds for the 2022 fiscal...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu City Council authorizes lawsuit against owner of 'FCKBLM' license plates

It has been an ongoing battle between the City and County of Honolulu and the owner of offensive vanity plates that say 'FCKBLM.'. After the offensive plates were brought to the department's attention last year, the city and county admitted they were never supposed to have been approved in the first place, since profane combinations are automatically rejected.
HONOLULU, HI
Field & Stream

Honolulu Neighborhood Looks to Expand Hunting to Quell Feral Pig Proliferation

An upscale community in the outskirts of Honolulu, Hawaii, has developed a serious feral pig problem—and the residents are officially fed up. Earlier this month, a neighborhood board that governs the oceanside enclave of Aina Haina issued an edict to rid the area of its pig problem. If approved, the measure will attempt to quell the spread of Aina Haina’s destructive feral pig population by increasing access for local pig hunters.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Market Value#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ohana Farm Parcels
hawaiinewsnow.com

Controversial development of Coco Palms Resort draws renewed concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A controversial development on Kauai is drawing new concern from some residents. A Planning Commission meeting Tuesday could decide the fate of the iconic Coco Palms Resort at Wailua, which was featured in the Elvis Presley film, ”Blue Hawaii.”. For 30 years, the site has been...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
hawaiinewsnow.com

$15 million approved for teacher-focused affordable housing on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new affordable housing project dedicated to teachers is moving forward on Maui. State Rep. Angus McKelvey announced $15 million was released for the project’s construction in the Lahainaluna Complex Area, which covers Lahainaluna High School, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and King Kamehameha III Elementary.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — My Ohana’s BBQ

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2Go for this Aloha Monday. We’re featuring an upcoming family-operated food spot that’s been serving up delicious locally inspired dishes while creating great family memories in the process. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Social media influencers rake in the dough with entertaining content

HONOLULU (KITV-4) Influencer marketing isn’t cheap -- just ask popular celebrity Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who charges $1.5 million for one post. The global social media market size is expected to grow from about $160 billion in 2021 to $223 Billion in 2022, according to the Business Research Company.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
AIEA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy