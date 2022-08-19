Read full article on original website
Lisa D. Jones
Lisa D. Jones, 56, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 at Avita Hospital in Ontario. Born November 18, 1965 in Mansfield the daughter of Harold (Jack) Pritchett and Marilyn Pritchett. She was a homemaker that loved being around her family and friends. To plant a tree...
Razor thin: Dublin Scioto earns tough verdict over Columbus Bishop Hartley
Dublin Scioto walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-2 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Dublin Scioto breathed fire in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 1-0 to begin the final half.
Clear Fork graduate leads expansion of pre-college program into Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam. Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
Van Wert Lincolnview snatches victory over Lima Senior
Van Wert Lincolnview found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lima Senior 4-3 on August 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Van Wert Lincolnview opened with a 4-3 advantage over Lima Senior through the first half.
New Area Agency on Aging fund will be a catalyst for giving
MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5. They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Mansfield Senior Boys Soccer
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 8-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Malabar Intermediate School. Dylan George scored four goals for the Minutemen, who improved to 2-0. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Eastview Elementary earns $1,500 McCullough Fund grant
LEXINGTON -- Eastview Elementary School was recently awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community with the One Book One School program. This year the Eastview staff has selected Fenway and Hattie to continue the One...
Section of Massa Ave. closed in Mansfield through Aug. 26
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Massa Avenue from Lexington Avenue east to the dead end.
James W. Rodock
James W. Rodock, age 79, resident of Shelby died on August 17, 2022 at 10:50 p.m.. Born February 26, 1943, in Mansfield, to Emment and Thelma (Lafever) Rodock, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, he had been employed with Cornell's IGA as a stock clerk. James was veteran of the U.S. Army having served during Vietnam.
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
Boxed in: Cardington-Lincoln's defense bottles Fredericktown's attack
An electrician would've been needed to get Fredericktown on the scoreboard because Cardington-Lincoln wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Fredericktown squared off with October 6, 2021 at Cardington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Manure & it's benefit to soil health to be discussed at Aug. 30 Crawford County meeting
BUCYRUS -- The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District, in conjunction with OSU Extension, will be hosting a Manure Nutrient Management Field Day on Aug. 30 at Reinhard-Scott Seeds South of Bucyrus. There is no cost to attend the field day and lunch will be provided for all registered participants....
TEA executive director talks energy during Crawford County visit
BUCYRUS — Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, visited the Bucyrus Rotary Club's weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hammond talked with club and community leaders and later met with Crawford County Commissioners.
BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
U.S. 30 wreck: Two men undergo surgery after trucks collide head on in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Two men underwent surgery Tuesday night after a head-on truck collision that closed U.S. 30 on the city's north side for almost six hours. The accident in the ongoing construction zone happened around 6:15 p.m., according to Mansfield police Asst. Chief Jason Bammann.
John R. Withrow
John R. Withrow, 30, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. John was born October 26, 1991, in Mansfield, to Douglas E. and Denise M. (Sprutte) Withrow. John enjoyed doing many things. He loved video games, movies and going to the movie theater, going out to eat, receiving gift cards, bowling, airplanes, and riding elevators. He loved dogs, and especially loved playing with his dog, Sadie.
Sandy Pollock
BELLVILLE: Sandy Pollock passionately loved both her family and sports….all sports. She was at her happiest when cheering on her “Greats” from the stands, bleachers, and sidelines. Her family’s biggest fan, her cheerful nature will be missed. No longer bound by her weakened body, Sandy Lee...
Men with kidnapping, gun charges among this week's Most Wanted
MANSFIELD — A man sought on an original charge of kidnapping and another with a gun-related offense are among this week's list of Most Wanted fugitives by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. This was the list compiled by local authorities.
B&O Bike Trail hosts maintenance facility, picnic pavilion ribbon cutting
LEXINGTON -- The 18-mile B&O Bike Trail now has a central maintenance facility behind Lexington Community Church. The new 40-by-30 foot maintenance facility, which hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 23, can now house multiple mowers and large equipment for volunteers to access in a more convenient location than the space storage sheds that Gorman Nature Center previously provided.
Discovery School creates "Retreat Room" for students, staff
MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members. This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.
