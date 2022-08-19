Colts owner Jim Irsay rips Carson Wentz for inconsistency problems last season

Since departing from Philadelphia, Carson Wentz’s on-field performance has seen a decline with many thinking Washington will be his last chance to be a starter in the NFL.

Colts team owner Jim Irsay, who Wentz last played for, has been more than critical of the former first-round pick than most, calling Wentz “a mistake” during March’s owner’s meeting and shaded Wentz without ever saying his name.

Irsay told reporters , “We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems.”

This isn't the first time someone mentioned Wentz’s inconsistencies. Recently, a local D.C. TV reporter asked Wentz some tough and direct questions — something Commanders president Jason Wright called “unprofessional.”

On the flip side, the 63-year-old owner was excited about his new quarterback, Matt Ryan, who was brought in after the Colts traded Wentz to Washington.

“We’re set up for excellence, now we just have to do it. And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart.”

The Commanders play at Indianapolis on October 30 so Wentz will have a chance to prove Irsay wrong.

