Ald. Hopkins: ‘We need to be responsible when we’re out on the water’
2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss if there needs to be restrictions put place in order to control the large crowds occupying Lake Michigan’s Playpen . Also, Ald. Hopkins discusses Chicago Monuments Project’s report recommending a series of new public memorials across the city and the removal of several other statues.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
