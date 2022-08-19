ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ald. Hopkins: ‘We need to be responsible when we’re out on the water’

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss if there needs to be restrictions put place in order to control the large crowds occupying Lake Michigan’s Playpen . Also, Ald. Hopkins discusses Chicago Monuments Project’s report recommending a series of new public memorials across the city and the removal of several other statues.

WGN News

City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans

CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
CHICAGO, IL
